Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:54 am
I think it may be the Queen. That is why she has stood down as Patron of the RFL in order to avoid claims of conflict of interest.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:57 am
roofaldo2 wrote:
Well, with less than half an hour before Tuesday, who's brave enough to stand up and say they expect an announcement tomorrow?

To be utterly truthful, I'm expecting the 'announcement' to be that, after the solicitor's review of the documents, it's all gone back the the RFL for some 'I's to be dotted and few 'T's crossed......and this could, naturally, take some time as the New Year is coming up.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:14 am
But we are as near as we have ever been now.Today or maybe tomorrow doesn't sound too bad, so that's what I am telling myself.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:52 am
Bulliac wrote:
To be utterly truthful, I'm expecting the 'announcement' to be that, after the solicitor's review of the documents, it's all gone back the the RFL for some 'I's to be dotted and few 'T's crossed......and this could, naturally, take some time as the New Year is coming up.

Yeah, I'm with Bulliac, I think it will be another "tomorrow", "tomorrow", but I do have a feeling in my water that we're nearing the finishing line and it wont be liquidation (or maybe thats just the effect of too much xmas alcohol on my bladder)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:54 am
I don't think there will be any news today, tomorrow will be the earliest I reckon.
To be honest I'm expecting it finished after the new year, so if its earlier than that I'll be pleasantly surprised.
The Iconic Odsal stadium, home to the Iconic RFL brand the Bradford Bulls...

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:06 am
Have the players gone back training as this will be effecting our pre season? I do not that Dane is in Oz

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:07 am
RickyF1 wrote:
Have the players gone back training as this will be effecting our pre season? I do not that Dane is in Oz


They're off for the week, back on the 2nd.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:10 am
josefw wrote:
They're off for the week, back on the 2nd.

Cheers pal.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:43 am
Pay day on Friday. Surely the deal must include that which makes me think it will be sorted in the next few days - if not announced straight away. I am expecting a good week regarding the Bulls. It is probably sorted now apart from the finishing touches before the big announcement.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:51 am
If they get paid on Friday, then I think we can deduce that we won't be liquidated.

Beyond that, I'd be (pleasantly) surprised to hear much else this week
