Bulliac wrote: To be utterly truthful, I'm expecting the 'announcement' to be that, after the solicitor's review of the documents, it's all gone back the the RFL for some 'I's to be dotted and few 'T's crossed......and this could, naturally, take some time as the New Year is coming up.

Yeah, I'm with Bulliac, I think it will be another "tomorrow", "tomorrow", but I do have a feeling in my water that we're nearing the finishing line and it wont be liquidation (or maybe thats just the effect of too much xmas alcohol on my bladder)