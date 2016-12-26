Here we go again... Night before the most important day n the clubs history (since the last one that didn't produce an end result!!!).



Thank god I'm at the in-laws for most of the day. At least I'll have an excuse for staring into my phone every 5mins and avoiding any attempt at meaningful conversation.



However, I hope something is settled before I head to the pantomime with the missus and our lad. I couldnt bare the thought that the club announces something terrible (it's still an option) which I subconsciously chant "oh no it isn't" at some failed z list celebrity and a rather ugly man dressed as a woman!!!



I might just have to settle for the hope that the wicked witch doesn't turn out to be a hottie like last year (it just not right)