Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 6:37 pm
mat wrote:
Can't see anything changing re: website until takeovers complete. As far as administrators concerned it's just another bill and an unnecessary outgoing.


Yeah exactly. I mean who uses websites these days anyway?
Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 6:54 pm
debaser wrote:
Yeah exactly. I mean who uses websites these days anyway?


It's important from a fans POV. Not important from administrators perspective when he has wages to find. Rather we went without a website for a few weeks than someone gets made redundant.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:24 pm
I just hope there isn't an issue with the domain ownership. Last thing we need is some little spotty turd cyber-squatting
Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 10:36 pm
Their Twitter feed is still up @OfficialBullsRL so I would expect some activity on Tues or Weds
Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:35 pm
Here we go again... Night before the most important day n the clubs history (since the last one that didn't produce an end result!!!).

Thank god I'm at the in-laws for most of the day. At least I'll have an excuse for staring into my phone every 5mins and avoiding any attempt at meaningful conversation.

However, I hope something is settled before I head to the pantomime with the missus and our lad. I couldnt bare the thought that the club announces something terrible (it's still an option) which I subconsciously chant "oh no it isn't" at some failed z list celebrity and a rather ugly man dressed as a woman!!!

I might just have to settle for the hope that the wicked witch doesn't turn out to be a hottie like last year (it just not right)
Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:37 pm
Well, with less than half an hour before Tuesday, who's brave enough to stand up and say they expect an announcement tomorrow?
Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 12:52 am
Could have swore I saw a post saying players/staff will be informed 28th. Don't think itvwas my imagination. In terms of rumour mill seems plenty about today that the people wanting it are the guys who bought city! Bit pie in the sky for me but we love a little rumour
