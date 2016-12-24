|
Nothus wrote:
What is this high and mighty bullsh*t?
Listen we've been through enough admins now to know how they work and who gets shafted each and every time. There won't be many Bulls fans on here who aren't already feeling exactly how you are coming on here and 'telling' us how to feel.
I think you've worn out your welcome on here now tbh, kindly feck off back to your own board if all you're going to do is to continue making condescending posts like the one above.
Sorry Northus, I didn't realise you were the board administrator. No offence intended I just know how these things play out. New owner (you hope) and everyone starts saying we will be promoted next season for sure.
Sorry I was able to keep you informed of meetings taking place, with whom, and at specific times. You need some factual info on here and with all due respect I have merely tried to keep you up to date.
Don't get your hopes up for next Tuesday
How to get your message lost in the general haze of being a 2@. Two morality plays for the price of one.
el red wrote:
Can I just say that IF the club are saved, all the fans show a little humility and consideration for all the creditors who have had their lives ruined by an owner who couldn't give a stuff about them or our great game. Many of these creditors will no doubt not get back much money bet the damage is done already.
I personally cannot think too much about enjoying my Christmas knowing what has been done to these people.
So, you can't think too much about enjoying your Christmas because Bulls' creditors may lose money. I see.
Well, they haven't lost any money yet (the deal MAY be to pay the debts in full, nobody has a clue) so oddly enough you're free to enjoy your Christmas, I say oddly cos that must presumably be despite knowing what has been done to the people of Aleppo, for example, or the Polish truck driver and the Berlin market shoppers and their families, or the atrocities daily being perpetrated by Daesh, oe thousands made homeless and losing everything in the Tennessee wildfires, or the hundreds killed and their families in the central Italy earthquakes, the Boko Haram abductees, even the tens of thousnads in the UK who will be homeless over Christmas, etc. etc. etc. No, the one thing that was stopping you thinking about enjoying your Christmas was thoughts of the Bulls' creditors.
Yeah, right.
Sat Dec 24, 2016 3:18 pm
el red wrote:
Sorry Northus, I didn't realise you were the board administrator. No offence intended I just know how these things play out. New owner (you hope) and everyone starts saying we will be promoted next season for sure.
Sorry I was able to keep you informed of meetings taking place, with whom, and at specific times. You need some factual info on here and with all due respect I have merely tried to keep you up to date.
Don't get your hopes up for next Tuesday
I dont think anyone is saying we'll be promoted next year. All we want is a decent owner who will stablise the club and pay their tax bills.
Us fans have been royally shafted too. £500k shafted to be precise.
el red wrote:
everyone starts saying we will be promoted next season for sure.
Can you point me to even a single example of anyone saying that?
If the creditors get say 50% what will Mark Green receive having a debenture ?
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
So, you can't think too much about enjoying your Christmas because Bulls' creditors may lose money. I see.
Well, they haven't lost any money yet (the deal MAY be to pay the debts in full, nobody has a clue) so oddly enough you're free to enjoy your Christmas, I say oddly cos that must presumably be despite knowing what has been done to the people of Aleppo, for example, or the Polish truck driver and the Berlin market shoppers and their families, or the atrocities daily being perpetrated by Daesh, oe thousands made homeless and losing everything in the Tennessee wildfires, or the hundreds killed and their families in the central Italy earthquakes, the Boko Haram abductees, even the tens of thousnads in the UK who will be homeless over Christmas, etc. etc. etc. No, the one thing that was stopping you thinking about enjoying your Christmas was thoughts of the Bulls' creditors.
Yeah, right.
There is nothing like a bit of perspective.
Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:35 pm
OK, point taken. Apologies to all for a slightly (well very) over the top post. I'm blaming the drink and Green & Ferres (can't explain how much I hate those two).
In the true spirit of Christmas, all the very best to our Bulls loving friends over the coming weeks.
el red wrote:
OK, point taken. Apologies to all for a slightly (well very) over the top post. I'm blaming the drink and Green & Ferres (can't explain how much I hate those two).
After the SC antics I think we may have some idea
Cheers el red. Have a good Christmas.
Hopefully a spiv free year at the Bulls in 2017 and beyond.
