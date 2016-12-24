el red wrote: Can I just say that IF the club are saved, all the fans show a little humility and consideration for all the creditors who have had their lives ruined by an owner who couldn't give a stuff about them or our great game. Many of these creditors will no doubt not get back much money bet the damage is done already.



I personally cannot think too much about enjoying my Christmas knowing what has been done to these people.

So, you can't think too much about enjoying your Christmas because Bulls' creditors may lose money. I see.Well, they haven't lost any money yet (the deal MAY be to pay the debts in full, nobody has a clue) so oddly enough you're free to enjoy your Christmas, I say oddly cos that must presumably be despite knowing what has been done to the people of Aleppo, for example, or the Polish truck driver and the Berlin market shoppers and their families, or the atrocities daily being perpetrated by Daesh, oe thousands made homeless and losing everything in the Tennessee wildfires, or the hundreds killed and their families in the central Italy earthquakes, the Boko Haram abductees, even the tens of thousnads in the UK who will be homeless over Christmas, etc. etc. etc. No, the one thing that was stopping you thinking about enjoying your Christmas was thoughts of the Bulls' creditors.Yeah, right.