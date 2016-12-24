|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14657
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
If Jimmy was in charge it would have been sorted by now. He'd have given them to page 50 then took them all out into the car park.
|
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
|
Sat Dec 24, 2016 9:27 am
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7103Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
|
|
Sat Dec 24, 2016 9:40 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2773
Location: Bradford
|
vbfg wrote:
"I don't need an owner"
|
|
Sat Dec 24, 2016 10:27 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2573
|
DrFeelgood wrote:
Rohan always finds the right things to say. Image if Jinmy was still in charge.
Dear God no
|
Don't try to behave as though you were essentially sane and naturally good. We're all demented sinners in the same cosmic boat - and the boat is perpetually sinking.
|
Sat Dec 24, 2016 11:05 am
|
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 582
|
vbfg wrote:
"I don't need an owner"
But are you married?
|
|
Sat Dec 24, 2016 1:04 pm
|
el red
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Jun 01, 2010 8:30 pm
Posts: 309
Location: Yorkshire
|
Can I just say that IF the club are saved, all the fans show a little humility and consideration for all the creditors who have had their lives ruined by an owner who couldn't give a stuff about them or our great game. Many of these creditors will no doubt not get back much money bet the damage is done already.
I personally cannot think too much about enjoying my Christmas knowing what has been done to these people.
So Happy Christmas and a healthy New Year but please, do spare just a couple of minutes thought. It's more than Marc Green and Ferres did.
|
|
Sat Dec 24, 2016 1:16 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1907
Location: Bradford
|
As a fan & a creditor, I'll keep that in mind, knowing the owner was fully responsible & RFL approved. Thanks
|
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Sat Dec 24, 2016 1:28 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1907
Location: Bradford
|
Although until an announcement is made, all 1000 season ticket holders are creditors as well
|
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Sat Dec 24, 2016 1:52 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 3941
Location: Bradford
|
el red wrote:
Can I just say that IF the club are saved, all the fans show a little humility and consideration for all the creditors who have had their lives ruined by an owner who couldn't give a stuff about them or our great game. Many of these creditors will no doubt not get back much money bet the damage is done already.
I personally cannot think too much about enjoying my Christmas knowing what has been done to these people.
So Happy Christmas and a healthy New Year but please, do spare just a couple of minutes thought. It's more than Marc Green and Ferres did.
What is this high and mighty bullsh*t?
Listen we've been through enough admins now to know how they work and who gets shafted each and every time. There won't be many Bulls fans on here who aren't already feeling exactly how you are coming on here and 'telling' us how to feel.
I think you've worn out your welcome on here now tbh, kindly feck off back to your own board if all you're going to do is to continue making condescending posts like the one above.
|
|
Sat Dec 24, 2016 2:08 pm
|
Joined:
Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pmPosts:
6303Location:
LS9
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bets'y Bulls, billypop, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullseye, bullsonfire, childofthenorthern, debaser, Duckman, dummyrunner, el red, EW for PM, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, His Bobness, Hudd-Shay, Joe Banjo, josefw, mickyb1234, MonkeyLover, mumbyisgod, Nothus, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, roofaldo2, Sensei-Bull, Stockwell & Smales, Surely not, thefaxfanman, tikkabull, Trustafox, Uptoncat, vbfg and 330 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|