el red wrote: Can I just say that IF the club are saved, all the fans show a little humility and consideration for all the creditors who have had their lives ruined by an owner who couldn't give a stuff about them or our great game. Many of these creditors will no doubt not get back much money bet the damage is done already.



I personally cannot think too much about enjoying my Christmas knowing what has been done to these people.



So Happy Christmas and a healthy New Year but please, do spare just a couple of minutes thought. It's more than Marc Green and Ferres did.

What is this high and mighty bullsh*t?Listen we've been through enough admins now to know how they work and who gets shafted each and every time. There won't be many Bulls fans on here who aren't already feeling exactly how you are coming on here and 'telling' us how to feel.I think you've worn out your welcome on here now tbh, kindly feck off back to your own board if all you're going to do is to continue making condescending posts like the one above.