Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:44 am
debbier

Joined: Wed Sep 28, 2016 5:41 pm
Posts: 12
rambull1967 wrote:
you'll be able to visit our new 'stadium'



You will be able to visit ours, genuine question i can't remember have the Bulls played at Langtree Park I refuse to call it the Totally Wicked Stadium

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:45 am
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1684
Location: Bradford
debbier wrote:
You will be able to visit ours, genuine question i can't remember have the Bulls played at Langtree Park I refuse to call it the Totally Wicked Stadium


Yeah I certainly came a couple of times before we got relegated.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:49 am
Stul
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1225
HamsterChops wrote:
Yeah I certainly came a couple of times before we got relegated.


I'm saving that for when we get promoted.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:51 am
EW for PM

Joined: Thu Apr 02, 2015 8:19 pm
Posts: 38
debbier wrote:
You will be able to visit ours, genuine question i can't remember have the Bulls played at Langtree Park I refuse to call it the Totally Wicked Stadium


We have turned up there but not "played"

At the moment we would all love to see us get a hammering by Saints, we would even take a hammering by any team next year.

Everything is crossed, desperately hoping for good news, thanks for your support!

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:56 am
mystic eddie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8775
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
Bullseye wrote:
Genghis Khan?


Sadly, Omar Khan't
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.

By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:58 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5670
Every time we go into admin all the Salford, Wakefield, Halifax and Huddersifeld fans makin comments are like the bad guy saying "no I expect you to die Mr Bond".

Then we get out by the skin our teeth like James Bond and end up shagging the pretty girl on a raft or whatever while M (Nigel Wood) and the queen try to get us on the telephone.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:58 am
Frank Whitcombe
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 283
Bullseye wrote:
I had a feeling we shouldn't believe the crap posted in various papers about who the bidders were.

Hope Mick hasn't mistakenly jinxed this now.


Told you not to believe the T&A - it's the same bunch that have been involved from the off.

Sit tight folks

Sit tight folks

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 12:03 pm
RickyF1
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 435
I tried my best with Bradford Bulls. I always did what I thought right for the fans. If I did it all again I would change nothing. Marc G

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 12:08 pm
PHILISAN
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 353
We have to thank God that someone in there is fighting to save our Club and be very thankful for that whatever the outcome..it was always out of our hands.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 12:18 pm
Pumpetypump
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6302
Location: LS9
PHILISAN wrote:
We have to thank God


Tis the season to thank little baby Jesus I would have thought.
