vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
7094Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
They are training. There was a post training picture of them in Costa tong yesterday. Pretty sure Red confirmed it.
Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:42 am
Joined:
Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
6297Location:
LS9
woolly07 wrote:
Well done for saying that. I have always thought their heart was in the right place and could,'t win whatever they did.
I've always suspected that they are inept but not malicious. We are a tinpot sport and shouldn't really be surprised when we don't have a slick governing body. We want them to accept culpability for their mistakes towards us, but the flipside of that has to be a willingness for us to say thanks when they put in the hard yards for us. IF indeed they have sought to help us proactively.
Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:45 am
RickyF1
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 429
vbfg wrote:
They are training. There was a post training picture of them in Costa tong yesterday. Pretty sure Red confirmed it.
That was before the meeting with the RFL.
Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:50 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25454
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
The S*n journo will just be re-packaging information he's got from other sources. No way would he have been bothered to find out the facts himself.
Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:54 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25454
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
bullsonfire wrote:
Surely they wouldn't become so entrenched in negotiations if they knew they hadn't got the funds to go through with it?
Well you may well be right, you'd think that in three days of talks that issue might have cropped up already.
I'm just nervous about it. Especially if it's Chalmers as he's not a money man and has a bit of a poor record with businesses in the past. If it's him who's pulling his strings?
Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:57 am
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
7094Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
Maybe Donald Trump wants to extend the golf course at the back.
Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:58 am
Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 276
Pumpetypump wrote:
If it transpires that we end up with a good rescue package partly as a consequence of positive negotiations by the RFL, and if it is clear their heart was in the right place, perhaps we should swallow it down and say ta.
This
Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:15 am
Stul
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1224
I've just logged on, a full ten minutes after I had last logged on, and there are no new posts on the thread.
Do I win £5?
Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:16 am
Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 337
What irks me most at this time is the fact that, although inappropriate, people would look to apportion blame for failure.Really sad that Bradford has spawned certainly three very wealthy 'sons' who unfortunately, whilst mindful of the situation, have no interest in becoming involved.
Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:21 am
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8766
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
Stul wrote:
I've just logged on, a full ten minutes after I had last logged on, and there are no new posts on the thread.
Do I win £5?
Ricky ain't about today.
