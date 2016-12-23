WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:35 am
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7094
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
They are training. There was a post training picture of them in Costa tong yesterday. Pretty sure Red confirmed it.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:42 am
Pumpetypump
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6297
Location: LS9
woolly07 wrote:
Well done for saying that. I have always thought their heart was in the right place and could,'t win whatever they did.


I've always suspected that they are inept but not malicious. We are a tinpot sport and shouldn't really be surprised when we don't have a slick governing body. We want them to accept culpability for their mistakes towards us, but the flipside of that has to be a willingness for us to say thanks when they put in the hard yards for us. IF indeed they have sought to help us proactively.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:45 am
RickyF1
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 429
vbfg wrote:
They are training. There was a post training picture of them in Costa tong yesterday. Pretty sure Red confirmed it.

That was before the meeting with the RFL.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:50 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25454
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
The S*n journo will just be re-packaging information he's got from other sources. No way would he have been bothered to find out the facts himself.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:54 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25454
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
bullsonfire wrote:
Surely they wouldn't become so entrenched in negotiations if they knew they hadn't got the funds to go through with it?


Well you may well be right, you'd think that in three days of talks that issue might have cropped up already.

I'm just nervous about it. Especially if it's Chalmers as he's not a money man and has a bit of a poor record with businesses in the past. If it's him who's pulling his strings?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:57 am
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7094
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Maybe Donald Trump wants to extend the golf course at the back.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:58 am
Frank Whitcombe
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 276
Pumpetypump wrote:
If it transpires that we end up with a good rescue package partly as a consequence of positive negotiations by the RFL, and if it is clear their heart was in the right place, perhaps we should swallow it down and say ta.


This

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:15 am
Stul
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1224
I've just logged on, a full ten minutes after I had last logged on, and there are no new posts on the thread.

Do I win £5?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:16 am
PHILISAN
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 337
What irks me most at this time is the fact that, although inappropriate, people would look to apportion blame for failure.Really sad that Bradford has spawned certainly three very wealthy 'sons' who unfortunately, whilst mindful of the situation, have no interest in becoming involved.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:21 am
mystic eddie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8766
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
Stul wrote:
I've just logged on, a full ten minutes after I had last logged on, and there are no new posts on the thread.

Do I win £5?


Ricky ain't about today.
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.

By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013
