I just meant a hell of a ride in getting to page 300. I fully accept we may get to page 400 today before it is all resolved!
Fri Dec 23, 2016 7:07 am
Today could be Salvation Day and hopefully the rebirth of a new, improved and resurgent Bradford Bulls brand.
Fri Dec 23, 2016 7:16 am
Or not. Has anyone thought of getting the fans into the ground to have a few celebratory drinks (or to drown their sorrows)
Perhaps change their energy supplier?
Cut some cloth?
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Fri Dec 23, 2016 7:29 am
Highlander wrote:
Or not. Has anyone thought of getting the fans into the ground to have a few celebratory drinks (or to drown their sorrows)
Perhaps change their energy supplier?
Cut some cloth?
There's no beer left in ground they ran out last game of year....
Could burn effegees of Marc Green, unless he is the new owner!
Fri Dec 23, 2016 7:55 am
bowlingboy wrote:
Might as well revive the speculation on who it is...
I go for The Pope, fancies dabbling in RL as he has become stalled with trying to find the meaning of life at the vatican, believes odsal may hold the key?
We keep hearing how good our youth set-up is...
Fri Dec 23, 2016 7:57 am
How times have changed. If you doubted MG on here not long ago you used to get pages of vitriol for your trouble.
Fri Dec 23, 2016 8:09 am
I am full of confidence and completely at ease. I'm just lighting a fag off the end of this other one.
Fri Dec 23, 2016 8:17 am
rugbyreddog wrote:
How times have changed. If you doubted MG on here not long ago you used to get pages of vitriol for your trouble.
If it helps I knew the writing was on the wall when he took over,
It was painful to see him sit back and watch us relegated when reinforcements could have been brought in.
1) got the club with no investment other than his debt
2) called in the administrator
3) sat back and watched our slow painful superleague death
4) decided to milk fans for all they were worth
5) called in administration again, allegedly clearing out accounts
6) still secures his £650k debt to be one of main creditors
7)intends to take back club and continue milking fans
Top bloke MG
I'm going to be waiting a bit for him to be walking us out at Wembley...
Fri Dec 23, 2016 8:17 am
If it transpires that we end up with a good rescue package partly as a consequence of positive negotiations by the RFL, and if it is clear their heart was in the right place, perhaps we should swallow it down and say ta.
Fri Dec 23, 2016 8:24 am
vbfg wrote:
I am full of confidence and completely at ease. I'm just lighting a fag off the end of this other one.
My nails are bitten down to my armpits....
