rugbyreddog wrote: How times have changed. If you doubted MG on here not long ago you used to get pages of vitriol for your trouble.

If it helps I knew the writing was on the wall when he took over,It was painful to see him sit back and watch us relegated when reinforcements could have been brought in.1) got the club with no investment other than his debt2) called in the administrator3) sat back and watched our slow painful superleague death4) decided to milk fans for all they were worth5) called in administration again, allegedly clearing out accounts6) still secures his £650k debt to be one of main creditors7)intends to take back club and continue milking fansTop bloke MGI'm going to be waiting a bit for him to be walking us out at Wembley...