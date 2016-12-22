WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:12 pm
ATS1 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 24, 2016 1:01 pm
Posts: 81
Bull Mania wrote:
They're obviously just letting us get to thr 300 page mark before officially announcing it ;)

Lets hope its all plain sailing and staff get good news for christmas

http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/n ... minent___/


Good to see T&A put their top reporter on the job

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:17 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27358
Location: MACS0647-JD
It may come as a relief, but I can't promote being dragged back by our undercrackers as we were about to disappear down the toilet to the lofty heights of "good" news.

I almost don't want to read the press-release-by-numbers which will be just the same as the previous ones.

What I will be interested in is a quick statement of the nitty gritty. Paying the previous club debts or standing a 12 point deduction? Full or P/time? Losing best players or keeping? Those will do for starters.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:18 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8915
Location: bradford
Paul124897 wrote:
Hopefully Mick will STFU now.

Doubt it. He'll twist facts to fit his fantasy version somehow.

Re: Administrati NJon 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:20 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8915
Location: bradford
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
Told you she's be reyt - fair play to the RFL and here's to third time lucky 8)

Any hints as to new owners name frank?. One already mentioned or someone from left field?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:23 pm
el red Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 01, 2010 8:30 pm
Posts: 299
Location: Yorkshire
mat wrote:
Doubt it. He'll twist facts to fit his fantasy version somehow.


Cut the guy some slack, he's trying to keep you updated which is more than the club has.

I got called a bullshitter for saying last night that there was a meeting between the players and RFL this afternoon. And guess what, the meeting took place.

Don't presume that everyone on these forums doesn't know what they are talking about, none of you know where we work.

Re: Administrati NJon 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:24 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1399
mat wrote:
Any hints as to new owners name frank?. One already mentioned or someone from left field?

Does anyone else remember when that dildo Derren Brown "predicted" the lottery numbers?

Just saying.

Re: Administrati NJon 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:25 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 49
Location: Depends whose asking
mat wrote:
Any hints as to new owners name frank?. One already mentioned or someone from left field?


mat, was that a hint that the new owners name is "frank" - is that official - you heard it here first.

mat and I can confirm that the new owner is named Frank.

If the new owner is not named Frank, me and mat do not know each other and I totally distance myself from him.

(there, covered all bases I think)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:27 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8915
Location: bradford
el red wrote:
Cut the guy some slack, he's trying to keep you updated which is more than the club has.

I got called a bullshitter for saying last night that there was a meeting between the players and RFL this afternoon. And guess what, the meeting took place.

Don't presume that everyone on these forums doesn't know what they are talking about, none of you know where we work.

Problem with that theory is I do know mick

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:30 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9267
Location: Here
Duckman wrote:
Indeed. And how many of us can say then say told you so?!?!


Yeah obviously. I mean I know who it is of course.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:32 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1399
mat wrote:
Doubt it. He'll twist facts to fit his fantasy version somehow.

mat wrote:
Any hints as to new owners name frank?. One already mentioned or someone from left field?

Do you not see the irony in these back to back posts?

This is like the US Election all over again. One attention seeker shouting all the time and one suspicious character saying just enough to get the normal people onside but without actually providing anything of merit.
