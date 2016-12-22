|
Good to see T&A put their top reporter on the job
Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:17 pm
It may come as a relief, but I can't promote being dragged back by our undercrackers as we were about to disappear down the toilet to the lofty heights of "good" news.
I almost don't want to read the press-release-by-numbers which will be just the same as the previous ones.
What I will be interested in is a quick statement of the nitty gritty. Paying the previous club debts or standing a 12 point deduction? Full or P/time? Losing best players or keeping? Those will do for starters.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:18 pm
mat
Paul124897 wrote:
Hopefully Mick will STFU now.
Doubt it. He'll twist facts to fit his fantasy version somehow.
Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:20 pm
mat
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
Told you she's be reyt - fair play to the RFL and here's to third time lucky
Any hints as to new owners name frank?. One already mentioned or someone from left field?
Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:23 pm
el red
mat wrote:
Doubt it. He'll twist facts to fit his fantasy version somehow.
Cut the guy some slack, he's trying to keep you updated which is more than the club has.
I got called a bullshitter for saying last night that there was a meeting between the players and RFL this afternoon. And guess what, the meeting took place.
Don't presume that everyone on these forums doesn't know what they are talking about, none of you know where we work.
Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:24 pm
mat wrote:
Any hints as to new owners name frank?. One already mentioned or someone from left field?
Does anyone else remember when that dildo Derren Brown "predicted" the lottery numbers?
Just saying.
Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:25 pm
mat wrote:
Any hints as to new owners name frank?. One already mentioned or someone from left field?
mat, was that a hint that the new owners name is "frank" - is that official - you heard it here first.
mat and I can confirm that the new owner is named Frank.
If the new owner is not named Frank, me and mat do not know each other and I totally distance myself from him.
(there, covered all bases I think)
Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:27 pm
mat
el red wrote:
Cut the guy some slack, he's trying to keep you updated which is more than the club has.
I got called a bullshitter for saying last night that there was a meeting between the players and RFL this afternoon. And guess what, the meeting took place.
Don't presume that everyone on these forums doesn't know what they are talking about, none of you know where we work.
Problem with that theory is I do know mick
Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:30 pm
Duckman wrote:
Indeed. And how many of us can say then say told you so?!?!
Yeah obviously. I mean I know who it is of course.
(and I feel fine)
Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:32 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
mat wrote:
Doubt it. He'll twist facts to fit his fantasy version somehow.
mat wrote:
Any hints as to new owners name frank?. One already mentioned or someone from left field?
Do you not see the irony in these back to back posts?
This is like the US Election all over again. One attention seeker shouting all the time and one suspicious character saying just enough to get the normal people onside but without actually providing anything of merit.
