It may come as a relief, but I can't promote being dragged back by our undercrackers as we were about to disappear down the toilet to the lofty heights of "good" news.



I almost don't want to read the press-release-by-numbers which will be just the same as the previous ones.



What I will be interested in is a quick statement of the nitty gritty. Paying the previous club debts or standing a 12 point deduction? Full or P/time? Losing best players or keeping? Those will do for starters.