Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID Tab two Tab three

