Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:15 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member

But I bet I can overtake the rest.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:15 pm
RickyF1
Strong-running second rower

Frank Whitcombe wrote:
Don't believe everything you read in the T&A!

Have you heard anything?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:16 pm
aj cougar
Bronze RLFANS Member

Bull Mania wrote:
Why does everyone keep mentioning the 12 clubs. It was the RFL that brought it, not SL Ltd. Oxford & Hemel have as much say as Leeds & Wigan.

I know the RFL have to be careful. RL is the most tribal of sports and they get accused of favourtism no matter what. But financially for the other clubs, it would be better if the Bulls survived. Featherstone reportedly earned £60k from their home game against us. They're not going to get a £60k windfall from the sale of Odsal. So it is better for Fev if we survive.

The RFL should never have brought Odsal. We've paid for it the years since.


I don't think that was the start of the problem; the RFL had to do that deal to allow you to continue functioning, much the same as Keighley had to do.

The big problem started when you did the compensation deal with the council and thereby inherited all the running costs. That deal was a product of naivety mixed with vanity IMHO, and it must have been massively debilitating.

Before that, you were basically living like teenagers at home not paying board, living the dream, but not saving up for a mortgage.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:21 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network

aj cougar wrote:
The big problem started when you did the compensation deal with the council and thereby inherited all the running costs. That deal was a product of naivety mixed with vanity IMHO, and it must have been massively debilitating.

Before that, you were basically living like teenagers at home not paying board, living the dream, but not saving up for a mortgage.


100%
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:26 pm
Cheeky half-back

Frank Whitcombe wrote:
Don't believe everything you read in the T&A!


Frank - Few of us do .

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:27 pm
Silver RLFANS Member

aj cougar wrote:
The big problem started when you did the compensation deal with the council and thereby inherited all the running costs. That deal was a product of naivety mixed with vanity IMHO, and it must have been massively debilitating.


and then compounded that by not using the settlement meant to pay the running costs up until 2019 on running costs and instead paying cash outright for coral stand ( rather than financing it and paying it back over years) and using rest on players. All done under caisleys tenure IIRC.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:30 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network

mat wrote:
and then compounded that by not using the settlement meant to pay the running costs up until 2019 on running costs and instead paying cash outright for coral stand ( rather than financing it and paying it back over years) and using rest on players. All done under caisleys tenure IIRC.


Correct.

However I do wonder how long that money would have lasted had we got a mortgage for the Coral Stand instead.

I expect we'd still have ended up in a pickle but perhaps not been onto Admin 3 yet.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:35 pm
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

aj cougar wrote:
I don't think that was the start of the problem; the RFL had to do that deal to allow you to continue functioning, much the same as Keighley had to do.

The big problem started when you did the compensation deal with the council and thereby inherited all the running costs. That deal was a product of naivety mixed with vanity IMHO, and it must have been massively debilitating.

Before that, you were basically living like teenagers at home not paying board, living the dream, but not saving up for a mortgage.


Absolutely what I thought at the time!

Still don't get it today!

One of the best postings on the thread in terms of past mistakes analysis..

But for todays issues - it's irrelevant now..

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:37 pm
DrFeelgood
Strong-running second rower

I think the narcissist in me came out when VBFG posted that graph - my first thought was "where am I?"

On second thoughts, it's probably a good thing. :lol:
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:44 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger

Whoever the I.T. bloke is who's fixing the "technical problem" with the website needs sacking...
