Bull Mania wrote: Why does everyone keep mentioning the 12 clubs. It was the RFL that brought it, not SL Ltd. Oxford & Hemel have as much say as Leeds & Wigan.



I know the RFL have to be careful. RL is the most tribal of sports and they get accused of favourtism no matter what. But financially for the other clubs, it would be better if the Bulls survived. Featherstone reportedly earned £60k from their home game against us. They're not going to get a £60k windfall from the sale of Odsal. So it is better for Fev if we survive.



The RFL should never have brought Odsal. We've paid for it the years since.

I don't think that was the start of the problem; the RFL had to do that deal to allow you to continue functioning, much the same as Keighley had to do.The big problem started when you did the compensation deal with the council and thereby inherited all the running costs. That deal was a product of naivety mixed with vanity IMHO, and it must have been massively debilitating.Before that, you were basically living like teenagers at home not paying board, living the dream, but not saving up for a mortgage.