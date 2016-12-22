WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:36 am
The administrator himself said it would definitely be sorted yesterday. I'll believe it when the announcement is made either way.

Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:43 am
Let's assume the bidders are Chalmers and Lowe, do they have enough money ? Who knows but they know someone who has - Marwan. Is there a conflict of interest? of course there is, that's why the proposal is being put to other clubs. Time to be pragmatic - lose a club with potential to attract 10,000 fans if stable and with some hope of success supported by a very weathly individual, attributes which are very hard to find in rugby league. The alternative is probably a semi pro team with a few hundred fans bobbing along at a basic ground in the lower levels of the sport making little contribution.

Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:45 am
Gomersalalex wrote:
Let's assume the bidders are Chalmers and Lowe, do they have enough money ? Who knows but they know someone who has - Marwan. Is there a conflict of interest? of course there is, that's why the proposal is being put to other clubs. Time to be pragmatic - lose a club with potential to attract 10,000 fans if stable and with some hope of success supported by a very weathly individual, attributes which are very hard to find in rugby league. The alternative is probably a semi pro team with a few hundred fans bobbing along at a basic ground in the lower levels of the sport making little contribution.

How do you no it been put to the other clubs?

Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:45 am
Bulliac wrote:
When you have a 100+ year lease the difference is semantic, to be honest, as none of it is likely to be still here when the lease expires.


What do you mean not here when the lease expires.
I expect this post will still be running at 20,000+ pages at least when the lease expires.

A £20m new stadium with 10K gates 15 times a year would still lose money. The owners must redevelop the stadium for commercial forms of income for it to survive.

I want to see the back of this hole in the ground and let someone develop it once and for all. If the side outcome is the Bulls and possibly P.A get a new small stadium and survive then brilliant. Years of arguing about doing the place up just for rugby. It will only be achieved by a developer and a rugby club thrown in.
Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:48 am
woolly07 wrote:
What do you mean not here when the lease expires.
I expect this post will still be running at 20,000+ pages at least when the lease expires.


I will be sad when this thread comes to an end. It's better than owt on the telly.
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...

Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:52 am
bullsonfire wrote:
I will be sad when this thread comes to an end. It's better than owt on the telly.


It doesn't have to end. We can turn it into something else. A place where we can all fondly recall a time when there was a club called Bradford, or a place we can fondly recall a time when we were very worried there wouldn't be a club called Bradford.

Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:56 am
The proposal isn't being put to other clubs. It's fsck all to do with other clubs. It's the RFL's job.

Plus, if any confidential cats were released to all the other clubs, most of them would be out of the bag within about a nanosecond.
Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:56 am
bullsonfire wrote:
I will be sad when this thread comes to an end. It's better than owt on the telly.

Well i'm at work with nothing to do apart from read the internet!!!!

Thu Dec 22, 2016 12:03 pm
Let's just focus on getting to page 300 eh folks? Sounds like we have a bit of work to do if there us "definitely a verdict today".
Thu Dec 22, 2016 12:07 pm
I think we can do it. 30 odd pages in a day. With nothing to write about.

Easy.
