Bulliac wrote: When you have a 100+ year lease the difference is semantic, to be honest, as none of it is likely to be still here when the lease expires.

What do you mean not here when the lease expires.I expect this post will still be running at 20,000+ pages at least when the lease expires.A £20m new stadium with 10K gates 15 times a year would still lose money. The owners must redevelop the stadium for commercial forms of income for it to survive.I want to see the back of this hole in the ground and let someone develop it once and for all. If the side outcome is the Bulls and possibly P.A get a new small stadium and survive then brilliant. Years of arguing about doing the place up just for rugby. It will only be achieved by a developer and a rugby club thrown in.