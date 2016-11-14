He was excellent for us in 2015 and it was typical of our luck that he got his jaw broken then did his back in when we needed him most. Had he been fit and in from for the 2015 MPG things may have been different.



In 2016 he was left to carry the side on his own after Mullaney went home and he was left with Mathers and Addy as his playmaking partners. You could see him getting frustrated and he was a marked man. His form suffered. His hamstring injury topped it off. Apparently it remained dodgy from then on. If you believe the rumours he didn’t want to play for fear of doing it again. He’d already decided he was on his way.



Thanks for your efforts – at least up until late on this season.