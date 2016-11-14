WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gaskell announced as signing for Huddersfield

Gaskell announced as signing for Huddersfield

Post Mon Nov 14, 2016 8:29 am
roofaldo2 User avatar
On a FOUR YEAR DEAL :lol: :lol: :lol:

Old biscuit knees is making out like a bandit down in Huddersfield
Re: Gaskell announced as signing for Huddersfield

Post Mon Nov 14, 2016 8:38 am
4years, that's some deal.
The only injury he's had of concern would be his hamstrings. Everything else (broken jaw, rib) were impact injuries which can happen to anyone, at any time. But hamstrings can be tricky.
Oh well, if Hudds can get more game time out of him, then he'll go well. It'll be interesting to see if he can force himself into their 17. But if he's got himself a good contract (for 4 years!!) then he won't mind very much if the last 3months with us are anything to go by.
Re: Gaskell announced as signing for Huddersfield

Post Mon Nov 14, 2016 8:40 am
Nothus User avatar
He's still relatively young, English and he's a good half back. All of these things will have contributed to his worth and Huddersfield's hand was probably forced into giving him a contract of such length.
Thewlis is quoted as saying that they had to fight off several SL clubs to sign him so his agent will have had plenty of bargaining power.

Fair play to him I say, it's a short career so who can blame Lee for making the most of his position? There were plenty of games in 2015 when the Bulls fans - and sometimes the opposition fans - would say that he was too good for this division.

It will be interesting to see how he goes next season. He never really lit up SL when he was there earlier in his career. I just hope that Huddersfield still aren't planning on playing him at centre!

Re: Gaskell announced as signing for Huddersfield

Post Mon Nov 14, 2016 8:43 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Nothus wrote:
Fair play to him I say, it's a short career (but you can extend it by refusing to play) so who can blame Lee for making the most of his position?

Re: Gaskell announced as signing for Huddersfield

Post Mon Nov 14, 2016 9:41 am
Gaskell has given us some great memories, and I won't forget his winning try at Headingley in the rain the year we went down. We all know that Lowes wasn't doing his job at the beginning of this year, and a key part of his job was getting players to take pride in the shirt which he clearly failed to do. It is a shame that we weren't able to keep these three Huddersfield-bound players motivated and keen to stay with us, as they are genuinely quality players. Their replacements may not have the experience (except Pryce of course) but, unlike some of the outgoing players, they seem like they want to be here and are willing to give everything they have for the club, which is good enough for me.

Re: Gaskell announced as signing for Huddersfield

Post Mon Nov 14, 2016 10:11 am
roofaldo2 User avatar
Nothus wrote:
He's still relatively young, English and he's a good half back. All of these things will have contributed to his worth and Huddersfield's hand was probably forced into giving him a contract of such length.
Thewlis is quoted as saying that they had to fight off several SL clubs to sign him so his agent will have had plenty of bargaining power.

Fair play to him I say, it's a short career so who can blame Lee for making the most of his position? There were plenty of games in 2015 when the Bulls fans - and sometimes the opposition fans - would say that he was too good for this division.

It will be interesting to see how he goes next season. He never really lit up SL when he was there earlier in his career. I just hope that Huddersfield still aren't planning on playing him at centre!


He's 26 and he's not made it through a full season without a long term injury. If he makes it to the end of the 4 years without being forced to retire, I'll be impressed
Re: Gaskell announced as signing for Huddersfield

Post Mon Nov 14, 2016 10:34 am
Nothus User avatar
roofaldo2 wrote:
He's 26 and he's not made it through a full season without a long term injury. If he makes it to the end of the 4 years without being forced to retire, I'll be impressed

Don't be daft. He was going fine in 2015 until someone elbowed him in the face and broke his jaw. He then collided with a post in a freak injury against Wakefield.

Hamstring injuries are notorious for healing slowly but it's not as if he has a long track record of hamstring injuries.

It's funny how there was none of this talk in 2015 when he was ripping it up.

Re: Gaskell announced as signing for Huddersfield

Post Mon Nov 14, 2016 10:41 am
Bullseye User avatar
He was excellent for us in 2015 and it was typical of our luck that he got his jaw broken then did his back in when we needed him most. Had he been fit and in from for the 2015 MPG things may have been different.

In 2016 he was left to carry the side on his own after Mullaney went home and he was left with Mathers and Addy as his playmaking partners. You could see him getting frustrated and he was a marked man. His form suffered. His hamstring injury topped it off. Apparently it remained dodgy from then on. If you believe the rumours he didn’t want to play for fear of doing it again. He’d already decided he was on his way.

Thanks for your efforts – at least up until late on this season.
Re: Gaskell announced as signing for Huddersfield

Post Mon Nov 14, 2016 12:30 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Great work by his agent. I didn't think he could even get 4 years in Crown Court.

Re: Gaskell announced as signing for Huddersfield

Post Mon Nov 14, 2016 4:23 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
I wonder if his agent negotiates prepacks and administrations? Worth a call?
Who is online

