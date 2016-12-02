frank1 wrote:
No. Being posh I prefer to go with my rich friends.
When we meet up in Perpignan we will treat all of them to a glass of wine between them it'll be treat for them as they are not the high achievers I am.
I can't help it. I am such a generous guy.
I go out on the 5th July to the 11th July for the Wigan match staying in Santa Susanna (my third year), I hope you will leave a bit of beer for us Frank and please feel free to give Le Cats a going over for us.
If you do your transfers with Catalan Sports Tours he picks up at all the resorts from near Barcelona to Perpignan and drops you close to the old Archway in the centre, walk under the arch and there is a great bar just at the other side. It was really buzzing last year there must have been over 1000 fans in that area, then the coach takes you to the couple of miles to the ground.