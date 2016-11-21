Or thane wrote: Fingers crossed we may keep him now Sandow has left and freed a big chunk of cash up. Harrison is a great player with a big engine and now he has gotten over his injuries i don't get why TS wants rid of him? Unless it is literally all down to money?

I too would love to see Ben back in the P&B. However at this stage we do not need another big marauding forward. We need a quality centre, it is what we are screaming for.