Les Norton wrote: I'm sorry, Leeds only played him in the halves if they were short? What?

He had many great games for England. He was never making 50m breaks etc but that wasn't his game

His was is built on an astute kicking game and managing the players on the field and not around having a burst of pace or having guile and trickery to open up the opposition defence.As far as being a class half back, he couldn't lace Andy Gregory's boots although, sadly, we haven't had anyone of his standard in an England (or GB shirt) for the best part of 30 years.How ever good he was for Leeds and he is certainly one of their all time greats, he is not and was not and England (or GB) great.