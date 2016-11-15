WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - France's halves are better than England's

Re: France's halves are better than England's

Post Tue Nov 15, 2016 9:13 am
Salford red all over
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2842
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
That is rubbish. Theodore Fages is a first choice half for St Helens when he is not injured. He was injured in mid-season and could hardly play for the rest of the season

Two years from now Theodore Fages and Lucas Albert will form the most potent half combination in the northern hemisphere.


Yeah right whatever :SLEEPY:
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.

Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)


The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget


"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)



One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.

virginia woolf (1882-1941)

Re: France's halves are better than England's

Post Tue Nov 15, 2016 9:23 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7237
Biff Tannen wrote:
Ironically, we could have done with either of those two this weekend, preferably both!


Not in the halves though ??

Sinfield was a great player and even better captain for Leeds but, he was never good enough as an international HB.
Sculthorpe again, a fantastic player but, the fact that he (and Andy Farrell) played #6, shows just how long it has been since we had a pair of top quality halves at international level.

Re: France's halves are better than England's

Post Tue Nov 15, 2016 10:32 am
Barbed Wire
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 763
Bosc is bang average. If he was better than English halves, why does Myler and before him Pryce get picked ahead of him regularly. Myler isn't good enough for England but still above Bosc, not just my opinion but that of his own coach.

Re: France's halves are better than England's

Post Tue Nov 15, 2016 11:17 am
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4725
Location: Hill Valley
wrencat1873 wrote:
Not in the halves though ??

Sinfield was a great player and even better captain for Leeds but, he was never good enough as an international HB.
Sculthorpe again, a fantastic player but, the fact that he (and Andy Farrell) played #6, shows just how long it has been since we had a pair of top quality halves at international level.


Sinfield would be be a great asset to this current group. We lacked game management, kicking in general play and leadership all of which he brings. Sinfield was good in the 2013 WC, the only real time he had a good squad around him since his early days. Look at the England squads we had from 2007 to 2012 they were really poor compared to now and he unfairly took the brunt of the blame.

with him in this team we would have got the draw against the Kiwis minimum and not have missed two kicks to touch in that first half as well as some awful kick plays which gave the Aussies field position.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: France's halves are better than England's

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:52 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3930
Location: Carcassonne, France
Theodore Fages has been named as a starting half for 2017 by the powerful St. Helens club. He will partner Matthew Smith.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: France's halves are better than England's

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:19 am
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 6973
Scotlands half backs are better than the French!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: France's halves are better than England's

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:41 am
nottinghamtiger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1862
Biff Tannen wrote:
Sinfield would be be a great asset to this current group. We lacked game management, kicking in general play and leadership all of which he brings..


Hang on a minute....
With 90 seconds to go in the world-cup semi-final, rather than kick the ball into touch (he was 10m from the touchline) Sinfield decided to loop the ball perfectly so the NZ full back could launch a counter attack. He then managed to jump out of the line like a schoolboy, allowing Shaun Johnson to waltz through a massive hole to score the winning try.
I thought Sinfield was a fantastic player and probably the most consistent in the SL era. But to claim he would have made a difference given his prior performance against NZ doesn't make sense.

Re: France's halves are better than England's

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:58 am
yorksguy1865
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1038
Location: Inside my own head
Had to have a little laugh to myself there. Saw the title of the thread and immediately knew that it was the hypothetical Frenchman that started it!

Also France are rubbish...

Re: France's halves are better than England's

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 4:50 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7237
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Hang on a minute....
With 90 seconds to go in the world-cup semi-final, rather than kick the ball into touch (he was 10m from the touchline) Sinfield decided to loop the ball perfectly so the NZ full back could launch a counter attack. He then managed to jump out of the line like a schoolboy, allowing Shaun Johnson to waltz through a massive hole to score the winning try.
I thought Sinfield was a fantastic player and probably the most consistent in the SL era. But to claim he would have made a difference given his prior performance against NZ doesn't make sense.


Apart from that, he's been class for England :shock:
Seriously though, he was never an international standard HB, even Leeds only played him in the halves as if they were short and he wasnn't quite big enough to be an England L/F

As I said, a great captain for Leeds but not an England HB

Re: France's halves are better than England's

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 6:17 pm
Les Norton
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm
Posts: 1569
Location: Dirranbandi
wrencat1873 wrote:
Apart from that, he's been class for England :shock:
Seriously though, he was never an international standard HB, even Leeds only played him in the halves as if they were short and he wasnn't quite big enough to be an England L/F

As I said, a great captain for Leeds but not an England HB



I'm sorry, Leeds only played him in the halves if they were short? What?
He had many great games for England. He was never making 50m breaks etc but that wasn't his game
