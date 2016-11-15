|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
That is rubbish. Theodore Fages is a first choice half for St Helens when he is not injured. He was injured in mid-season and could hardly play for the rest of the season
Two years from now Theodore Fages and Lucas Albert will form the most potent half combination in the northern hemisphere.
Yeah right whatever
Tue Nov 15, 2016 9:23 am
Biff Tannen wrote:
Ironically, we could have done with either of those two this weekend, preferably both!
Not in the halves though ??
Sinfield was a great player and even better captain for Leeds but, he was never good enough as an international HB.
Sculthorpe again, a fantastic player but, the fact that he (and Andy Farrell) played #6, shows just how long it has been since we had a pair of top quality halves at international level.
Tue Nov 15, 2016 10:32 am
Bosc is bang average. If he was better than English halves, why does Myler and before him Pryce get picked ahead of him regularly. Myler isn't good enough for England but still above Bosc, not just my opinion but that of his own coach.
Tue Nov 15, 2016 11:17 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
Not in the halves though ??
Sinfield was a great player and even better captain for Leeds but, he was never good enough as an international HB.
Sculthorpe again, a fantastic player but, the fact that he (and Andy Farrell) played #6, shows just how long it has been since we had a pair of top quality halves at international level.
Sinfield would be be a great asset to this current group. We lacked game management, kicking in general play and leadership all of which he brings. Sinfield was good in the 2013 WC, the only real time he had a good squad around him since his early days. Look at the England squads we had from 2007 to 2012 they were really poor compared to now and he unfairly took the brunt of the blame.
with him in this team we would have got the draw against the Kiwis minimum and not have missed two kicks to touch in that first half as well as some awful kick plays which gave the Aussies field position.
Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:52 am
Theodore Fages has been named as a starting half for 2017 by the powerful St. Helens club. He will partner Matthew Smith.
Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:19 am
Scotlands half backs are better than the French!
Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:41 am
Biff Tannen wrote:
Sinfield would be be a great asset to this current group. We lacked game management, kicking in general play and leadership all of which he brings..
Hang on a minute....
With 90 seconds to go in the world-cup semi-final, rather than kick the ball into touch (he was 10m from the touchline) Sinfield decided to loop the ball perfectly so the NZ full back could launch a counter attack. He then managed to jump out of the line like a schoolboy, allowing Shaun Johnson to waltz through a massive hole to score the winning try.
I thought Sinfield was a fantastic player and probably the most consistent in the SL era. But to claim he would have made a difference given his prior performance against NZ doesn't make sense.
Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:58 am
Had to have a little laugh to myself there. Saw the title of the thread and immediately knew that it was the hypothetical Frenchman that started it!
Also France are rubbish...
Sun Jan 01, 2017 4:50 pm
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Hang on a minute....
With 90 seconds to go in the world-cup semi-final, rather than kick the ball into touch (he was 10m from the touchline) Sinfield decided to loop the ball perfectly so the NZ full back could launch a counter attack. He then managed to jump out of the line like a schoolboy, allowing Shaun Johnson to waltz through a massive hole to score the winning try.
I thought Sinfield was a fantastic player and probably the most consistent in the SL era. But to claim he would have made a difference given his prior performance against NZ doesn't make sense.
Apart from that, he's been class for England
Seriously though, he was never an international standard HB, even Leeds only played him in the halves as if they were short and he wasnn't quite big enough to be an England L/F
As I said, a great captain for Leeds but not an England HB
