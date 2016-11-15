wrencat1873 wrote: Not in the halves though ??



Sinfield was a great player and even better captain for Leeds but, he was never good enough as an international HB.

Sculthorpe again, a fantastic player but, the fact that he (and Andy Farrell) played #6, shows just how long it has been since we had a pair of top quality halves at international level.

Sinfield would be be a great asset to this current group. We lacked game management, kicking in general play and leadership all of which he brings. Sinfield was good in the 2013 WC, the only real time he had a good squad around him since his early days. Look at the England squads we had from 2007 to 2012 they were really poor compared to now and he unfairly took the brunt of the blame.with him in this team we would have got the draw against the Kiwis minimum and not have missed two kicks to touch in that first half as well as some awful kick plays which gave the Aussies field position.