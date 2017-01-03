In theory it shouldn't matter much, as it is where you trained rather than where you where born, as far as the non-fed rule goes. It is on somewhat shaky legal ground though. IIRC Simon Finnigan and the Henderson brothers who were born in the UK, but grew up and learned the game in in Australia got exemptions.
While there is precedent, Clark would need an exemption.
One decision that seems to have not been underlined on this thread, was the suspension of Albert Kelly on the morning of the qualifier against Leigh. I remember Jukesy saying what a lift it gave the team. Surely he could have been disciplined after such a vital match?
I question your moral judgement.
In any case you do not know Kelly's mental state and whether he would have been fit to play anyway.
Much as he was very, very good in 2015, by this point it is his initial signing that (with hindsight) seems the more questionable decision.
He was done at Rovers by the Leigh game, and didn't play for us again.
Because we went down by such a fine margin, there are any number of decisions you can look back at and say that could have been the difference. Lessons from Hull KR, 2016 could have its own thread. If we win promotion, I expect it will. In the short-term though the focus has to be on adapting to the Championship, trying to emulate what Leigh did last year and avoid what has befallen Bradford.
Correct,well said.
a few things fell into place for leigh last year ie players available at the right time, run of the ball , while their offence was enough their defence was shocking at times but they got away with it just
Then it shows what you will be up against.
Also remember that when new players come in,it can take time to get used to set plays and structure and to gel,not easy when you've got the middle 8s to contend with as well.
I'll tell you now, if you don't rotate your squad properly, and if you have any injuries to key players come the middle 8s, you've no chance of promotion.
If you think Leigh was lucky to get promoted, you need to pay a visit to specsavers.
