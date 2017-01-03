WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lessons from Leigh and Bradford, 2016

Re: Lessons from Leigh and Bradford, 2016

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:47 pm
StanTheMan6

Mild Rover wrote:
In theory it shouldn't matter much, as it is where you trained rather than where you where born, as far as the non-fed rule goes. It is on somewhat shaky legal ground though. IIRC Simon Finnigan and the Henderson brothers who were born in the UK, but grew up and learned the game in in Australia got exemptions.

While there is precedent, Clark would need an exemption.



Gotcha. Didn't know that detail, thanks.

Re: Lessons from Leigh and Bradford, 2016

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:40 am
One decision that seems to have not been underlined on this thread, was the suspension of Albert Kelly on the morning of the qualifier against Leigh. I remember Jukesy saying what a lift it gave the team. Surely he could have been disciplined after such a vital match?

Re: Lessons from Leigh and Bradford, 2016

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 9:58 am
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
One decision that seems to have not been underlined on this thread, was the suspension of Albert Kelly on the morning of the qualifier against Leigh. I remember Jukesy saying what a lift it gave the team. Surely he could have been disciplined after such a vital match?


I question your moral judgement.

In any case you do not know Kelly's mental state and whether he would have been fit to play anyway.

Re: Lessons from Leigh and Bradford, 2016

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:48 am
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
One decision that seems to have not been underlined on this thread, was the suspension of Albert Kelly on the morning of the qualifier against Leigh. I remember Jukesy saying what a lift it gave the team. Surely he could have been disciplined after such a vital match?


Much as he was very, very good in 2015, by this point it is his initial signing that (with hindsight) seems the more questionable decision.

He was done at Rovers by the Leigh game, and didn't play for us again.

Because we went down by such a fine margin, there are any number of decisions you can look back at and say that could have been the difference. Lessons from Hull KR, 2016 could have its own thread. If we win promotion, I expect it will. In the short-term though the focus has to be on adapting to the Championship, trying to emulate what Leigh did last year and avoid what has befallen Bradford.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Lessons from Leigh and Bradford, 2016

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:36 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
Much as he was very, very good in 2015, by this point it is his initial signing that (with hindsight) seems the more questionable decision.

He was done at Rovers by the Leigh game, and didn't play for us again.

Because we went down by such a fine margin, there are any number of decisions you can look back at and say that could have been the difference. Lessons from Hull KR, 2016 could have its own thread. If we win promotion, I expect it will. In the short-term though the focus has to be on adapting to the Championship, trying to emulate what Leigh did last year and avoid what has befallen Bradford.



Correct,well said. :CLAP:
Re: Lessons from Leigh and Bradford, 2016

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:50 pm
a few things fell into place for leigh last year ie players available at the right time, run of the ball , while their offence was enough their defence was shocking at times but they got away with it just
Re: Lessons from Leigh and Bradford, 2016

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:06 pm
rover 2000 wrote:
a few things fell into place for leigh last year ie players available at the right time, run of the ball , while their offence was enough their defence was shocking at times but they got away with it just



Then it shows what you will be up against.

Also remember that when new players come in,it can take time to get used to set plays and structure and to gel,not easy when you've got the middle 8s to contend with as well.

I'll tell you now, if you don't rotate your squad properly, and if you have any injuries to key players come the middle 8s, you've no chance of promotion.

If you think Leigh was lucky to get promoted, you need to pay a visit to specsavers. :)
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  