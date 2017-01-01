Red harry Stevo's Armpit

Salty mouse wrote: He had a cracking season just gone apparently. Pretty sure we where after him last season and took the cheaper option of Tilse?



According to an interview I read, he had his bags packed ready to join us, but got a last minute NRL offer. Following his decision to stay in Aus we then approached Tilse.

Salty mouse wrote: Where did this shillington rumour come from? Hala was obviously linked before hand I know they're different players but we would be pretty foolish to max out the quota before the 8s.....



Sheens stated he didn't want to bring in players with doubts over fitness, which immediately ruled out Hala, and then said (subject to rehab) he has spoken to 'Shillo' who is keen to come over. Its a wait and see scenario, and if he does come it will be after Easter earliest.



TBH I would rather Rovers recruited a squad from the off but leave 'cap' for any quality that comes available during the season. Much is made of the Leigh 'model' but it was really a hit-and-miss affair with the right players becoming available. However, what Leigh did do was to trim the under-performers in a ruthless manner. It will be interesting to see how Rovers deal with this issue. Sheens is a hard task master who doesn't hold back, something that we haven't had at Rovers since Roger.



Sheens stated he didn't want to bring in players with doubts over fitness, which immediately ruled out Hala, and then said (subject to rehab) he has spoken to 'Shillo' who is keen to come over. Its a wait and see scenario, and if he does come it will be after Easter earliest.

TBH I would rather Rovers recruited a squad from the off but leave 'cap' for any quality that comes available during the season. Much is made of the Leigh 'model' but it was really a hit-and-miss affair with the right players becoming available. However, what Leigh did do was to trim the under-performers in a ruthless manner. It will be interesting to see how Rovers deal with this issue. Sheens is a hard task master who doesn't hold back, something that we haven't had at Rovers since Roger.

I spoke to a sponsor over Xmas who said there are a couple of loan signings in the pipeline from SL clubs - he mentioned Wigan and Cas but wouldn't name names except to say they would be short-term loans.

Thanks for that squire I wasn't aware of that although I did read hala had been plagued by knee injuries? Last thing we need is crocked quota players, also wasn't aware that Clark is an impact player so shillington would be a better fit atomic

