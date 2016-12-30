redmuzza wrote: Work your magic Mr Sheens. Good post, totally agree. Good championship side, good enough to win promotion...Work your magic Mr Sheens.

Zook Ema's Hose wrote this post a while ago. Whilst it's not a bad post by his standards, it unfairly distorts the perceived comparisons between his Hull KR team of last year, comprising the so called departed "superstars" he mentions and the team of 2017 and its newly arrived replacements minus the new Aussies. He is already dismissing and disrespecting these new arrivals as substandard, having never seen them perform under a new proven, world-class coach in their new team colours.He was rightly pilloried on here for being delusionally over optimistic on our chances in the middle 8s last year when he intimated we would breeze it, provided we just turned up. Problem was we didn't turn up and the rest is history. Also Campese, Kelly, Larroyer and Green didn't turn up for us in the middle 8s for various identifiable reasons as well.Now he has lurched unsurprisingly to the other end of the spectrum and is the new prophet of doom.The problem is he doesn't understand the psyche of most Rovers fans. We are conditioned to disappointment and battle hardened to under achievement, especially during this decade.Given a new approach and a fresh dose of sanguine reconstruction on the field this year, we are right to look forward for now with some optimism to this season. Taking automatic promotion as a given, no way.