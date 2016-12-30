Joined: Thu Aug 17, 2006 9:11 pm Posts: 542 Location: the east , red side of hull
Zook Ema's Hose wrote:
I have to agree with that. I was extremely confident we would not even be in the MPG and that was with Campese, Kelly, Sio, Walker, Mantellato, Green, Thornley, Allgood and Larroyer. All of these Super League calibre. To say we can lose them all, replace with players from Bradford, Wakefield, Doncaster and 4th choice halves from Hull and Huddersfield and just have to turn up with a couple of new players available mid season to secure promotion is delusional. I find it strange that my confidence with last year’s far higher quality roster was mocked yet some are thinking promotion will be straightforward. Fortunately Sheens should have some pulling power but the mountain to climb is underestimated by a lot of fans.
Good post, totally agree. Good championship side, good enough to win promotion... Work your magic Mr Sheens.
Zook Ema's Hose wrote this post a while ago. Whilst it's not a bad post by his standards, it unfairly distorts the perceived comparisons between his Hull KR team of last year, comprising the so called departed "superstars" he mentions and the team of 2017 and its newly arrived replacements minus the new Aussies. He is already dismissing and disrespecting these new arrivals as substandard, having never seen them perform under a new proven, world-class coach in their new team colours.
He was rightly pilloried on here for being delusionally over optimistic on our chances in the middle 8s last year when he intimated we would breeze it, provided we just turned up. Problem was we didn't turn up and the rest is history. Also Campese, Kelly, Larroyer and Green didn't turn up for us in the middle 8s for various identifiable reasons as well.
Now he has lurched unsurprisingly to the other end of the spectrum and is the new prophet of doom.
The problem is he doesn't understand the psyche of most Rovers fans. We are conditioned to disappointment and battle hardened to under achievement, especially during this decade.
Given a new approach and a fresh dose of sanguine reconstruction on the field this year, we are right to look forward for now with some optimism to this season. Taking automatic promotion as a given, no way.
The Championship has improved dramatically,both financially and competitively.As a squad you have proven players who will meet some of the best unproven players.What worked in SL for the proven players,wont carry in the championship..
You will take a beating,you wont walk it,you will complain.How thats dealt with is where you end up.
atomic wrote:
The Championship has improved dramatically,both financially and competitively.As a squad you have proven players who will meet some of the best unproven players.What worked in SL for the proven players,wont carry in the championship..
You will take a beating,you wont walk it,you will complain.How thats dealt with is where you end up.
How could you possibly know all those things
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
