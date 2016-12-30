Zook Ema's Hose wrote:

I have to agree with that. I was extremely confident we would not even be in the MPG and that was with Campese, Kelly, Sio, Walker, Mantellato, Green, Thornley, Allgood and Larroyer. All of these Super League calibre. To say we can lose them all, replace with players from Bradford, Wakefield, Doncaster and 4th choice halves from Hull and Huddersfield and just have to turn up with a couple of new players available mid season to secure promotion is delusional. I find it strange that my confidence with last year’s far higher quality roster was mocked yet some are thinking promotion will be straightforward. Fortunately Sheens should have some pulling power but the mountain to climb is underestimated by a lot of fans.