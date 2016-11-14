Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm Posts: 2494 Location: Shipley, Bradford
Lessons to Learn from Bradford:
Aside from the obvious admins etc.
2015 - We managed to keep the same team when relegated and bought some solid players (Mullaney, Clough etc) yet invested poorly in a halfback (Seijka) and other poor players (Uaisele, Tahroaui, Walshaw) so wasted money. But even with a poor 7 we ripped the league up (except Leigh) and finished 2nd. However our recruitment was poor for the Middle 8's (Matt Ryan etc) and we recruited class to late to settle and do damage (Dane Neilsen, Omari Caro). Yet only lost the £1million game by a few points.
2016 - Recruited well again (Welham, Kavanagh, Haggerty etc) and wasted money on others (Mathers, Walker) also we did not recruit a genuine halfback which is a must no matter the league. We took for granted last season's results and under performed. Coach wasn't happy with behind the scenes going ons and left causing a disruption to the season. Throughout the season we struggle because we had no halfback to lead the team and then players refused to play (Gaskell, Clough etc) which damaged te team further. Coach remained positive. Brought in some class (Moss, Chisholm) with Chissy being a genuine half but this class was too late to change the course o the season.
TLDR - Make sure you have a halfback. They are vital. Sign quality at the right times. Don't treat Champ as a pre-season otherwise you'll be unstuck for the 8's.
We also uncovered a gem in Mitch Clark! Runs his blood to water everytime! Hope he goes well for you! See you in Game 1 and don't stay in the Champ for too long!
There's a business man for you. Buys something parades around as the owner yet has no responsibilities 're any financial loss. The organisation has to keep owing him money and he loses any responsibility on any debt he runs up. Mean while employees cop any bill, usually through loss of their pensions. Someone should run BHS and the rest of the economy like that...
The thread title was lessons from Leigh and Bradford, yet you seem to have managed to turn this to almost slanderous assertions around Pearson and BHS - really?
You have your own issues to resolve, without having to sit there having a sock fest over Pearson. He has no lessons currently to learn from Bradford or Leigh, as we are not in the Championship and can hopefully look forward to a financially successful season on the back of a good 2016. Perhaps this may mean that the embittered employees of our club don't have to foot the bill this season.
Here is one lesson for you also; Hull are now so far out of your area of interest, you may as well concentrate on those that are and leave us to our own challenge. It is not impossible that we finish bottom 4 and play you later in the season, but I would say that the odds are against that currently. So you sit their and calculate your little lessons from your areas of interest and have some fun.
I would say one main lesson is that of the lack of recruitment of mercenaries. You do appear to have created a team spririt with backs against the wall. This coupled with the normal slackjawed halfwittery of the fanbase attempting to get one up on everyone else by being the best superfan should stand you in good stead.
there is no money to be made out of rugby league, whoever you support, the sooner rovers get back in superleague the better for both clubs obviously moreso rovers both clubs have excelled in season ticket sales etc which in a city like hull is superb fc will be nearer the top than the bottom next year and going on our support and recruitment we have minimum a shot in the million pound game I also think we will have looked at were Bradford and leigh (first year) went wrong and go about it in a professional manner the fans are loyal and deserve better than last year
there is no money to be made out of rugby league, whoever you support, the sooner rovers get back in superleague the better for both clubs obviously moreso rovers both clubs have excelled in season ticket sales etc which in a city like hull is superb fc will be nearer the top than the bottom next year and going on our support and recruitment we have minimum a shot in the million pound game I also think we will have looked at were Bradford and leigh (first year) went wrong and go about it in a professional manner the fans are loyal and deserve better than last year
I reckon your recruitment guarantees winning the league, and I believe as stated you are at somewhere 66-75% of cap leaving you with adequate spend for later in the season - which is the key. I don't think any side finishing bottom 4 will relish going to CP to play you, so you clearly have a chance.
Calm down dear.
It was a general point mainly about the ownership and management of businesses. It happened to be in reference to Mr Pearson as it was in response to a previous post. He'd be a c#nt even if he didn't run the Sharks.
Slanderous about the financial management of BHS...you've missed a year I think.
