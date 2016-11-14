Lessons to Learn from Bradford:



2015 - We managed to keep the same team when relegated and bought some solid players (Mullaney, Clough etc) yet invested poorly in a halfback (Seijka) and other poor players (Uaisele, Tahroaui, Walshaw) so wasted money. But even with a poor 7 we ripped the league up (except Leigh) and finished 2nd. However our recruitment was poor for the Middle 8's (Matt Ryan etc) and we recruited class to late to settle and do damage (Dane Neilsen, Omari Caro). Yet only lost the £1million game by a few points.



2016 - Recruited well again (Welham, Kavanagh, Haggerty etc) and wasted money on others (Mathers, Walker) also we did not recruit a genuine halfback which is a must no matter the league. We took for granted last season's results and under performed. Coach wasn't happy with behind the scenes going ons and left causing a disruption to the season. Throughout the season we struggle because we had no halfback to lead the team and then players refused to play (Gaskell, Clough etc) which damaged te team further. Coach remained positive. Brought in some class (Moss, Chisholm) with Chissy being a genuine half but this class was too late to change the course o the season.



TLDR - Make sure you have a halfback. They are vital. Sign quality at the right times. Don't treat Champ as a pre-season otherwise you'll be unstuck for the 8's.



We also uncovered a gem in Mitch Clark! Runs his blood to water everytime! Hope he goes well for you! See you in Game 1 and don't stay in the Champ for too long!