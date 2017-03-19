WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - In the Dugout

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 2:00 pm
The question that was asked was sent to me but the fan wanted to stay anonymous and thats what i try to do when asked to deal with it that way.

I do try and get your questions asked and answered when they are sent.

I also like to watch in the dug out and think it is a positive from the club that we do get extra information given to the fans.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:38 pm
Another Penalty wrote:
The question that was asked was sent to me but the fan wanted to stay anonymous and thats what i try to do when asked to deal with it that way.

I do try and get your questions asked and answered when they are sent.

I also like to watch in the dug out and think it is a positive from the club that we do get extra information given to the fans.

Thanks for everything you do, Baz. It's much appreciated.

I think everyone should supply their proper name when submitting a question. We don't want to lose this important aspect of keeping contact with the club. We can't allow the people who don't want to be accountable for their questions to spoil it for the rest of us or make Carl feel as though he's banging his head against a brick wall having to fend off silly questions.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:42 pm
Hi folks, are there any questions for ITD please post on here or email me at bazzer1962@hotmail.com.
Thanks
Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:08 pm
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/a ... ves-weekly
Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 4:41 pm
Any questions for ITD please email me at bazzer1962@hotmail.com
Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:42 am
Another Penalty wrote:
Any questions for ITD please email me at bazzer1962@hotmail.com


Can you ask Carl How he is in himself
