Tatty Feeld wrote:
For me I again raise the question about Thornton's methods and is it that the players are also not happy with him as a coach.
I sincerely hope you're wrong because if the players have fallen out of love with the coach at this stage of the season we are well and truly in a mess. They must have been convinced he was a person they could work with when they signed their contracts.
Maybe those who were at the Keighley game will have a better idea than I've got but I suspect the team may have got a little complacent when they were leading at half-time and then the momentum went away from us, and we couldn't get back on top of the game afterwards.
I think that we've got enough resolute characters in our team to make sure bad attitudes aren't part of our game. I could well imagine Jamie Thackray and Feka, to name but two, having serious words in people's ears if they thought anyone wasn't giving their all.
Personally I don't expect this to be an issue in the future. Any short-comings we have will be due to other reasons.