Tatty Feeld wrote: For me I again raise the question about Thornton's methods and is it that the players are also not happy with him as a coach.

I sincerely hope you're wrong because if the players have fallen out of love with the coach at this stage of the season we are well and truly in a mess. They must have been convinced he was a person they could work with when they signed their contracts.Maybe those who were at the Keighley game will have a better idea than I've got but I suspect the team may have got a little complacent when they were leading at half-time and then the momentum went away from us, and we couldn't get back on top of the game afterwards.I think that we've got enough resolute characters in our team to make sure bad attitudes aren't part of our game. I could well imagine Jamie Thackray and Feka, to name but two, having serious words in people's ears if they thought anyone wasn't giving their all.Personally I don't expect this to be an issue in the future. Any short-comings we have will be due to other reasons.