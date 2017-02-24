WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - In the Dugout

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC In the Dugout

 
Post a reply

Re: In the Dugout

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:03 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1236
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Tatty Feeld wrote:
For me I again raise the question about Thornton's methods and is it that the players are also not happy with him as a coach.


I sincerely hope you're wrong because if the players have fallen out of love with the coach at this stage of the season we are well and truly in a mess. They must have been convinced he was a person they could work with when they signed their contracts.

Maybe those who were at the Keighley game will have a better idea than I've got but I suspect the team may have got a little complacent when they were leading at half-time and then the momentum went away from us, and we couldn't get back on top of the game afterwards.

I think that we've got enough resolute characters in our team to make sure bad attitudes aren't part of our game. I could well imagine Jamie Thackray and Feka, to name but two, having serious words in people's ears if they thought anyone wasn't giving their all.

Personally I don't expect this to be an issue in the future. Any short-comings we have will be due to other reasons.

Re: In the Dugout

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:18 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16553
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Yeah, like lack of talent or sensible direction.

Without naming names, we have signed some nobodies again.
Four or five of them.

They could have been Charlie Martins, but he's the exception.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: In the Dugout

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:14 pm
Another Penalty User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 11, 2003 2:32 pm
Posts: 2375
Location: Living the dream in Doncaster
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/a ... rl-hall-in
Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty

Re: In the Dugout

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:45 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16553
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Who's been asking awkward questions?
Come on, own up! :D

Got to say, that although we moan, the dugout thing is a favour to us by Carl and he is not on trial, not in the dock. It should be informative and non-confrontational or Carl will stop doing them.
COYD
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: In the Dugout

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:19 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6207
Not me this time , I was on holiday & did not ask any questions .

Re: In the Dugout

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:53 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16553
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
weighman wrote:
Not me this time , I was on holiday & did not ask any questions .

Nor me.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AdamH, weighman and 36 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,537,5041,83775,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:00
NRL-R3
CANTERBURY
24-12
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
26-14
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
14-6
WIDNES
  
...Half time
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
20-4
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
 > 
...Half time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 














c}