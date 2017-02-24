I think some of the questions that sprung to mind would make Carl boil over ... so I don't think folk thought it worth while.



It's obvious what fans concerns are.



I could ask him some awkward questions, but I would like not to be banned.



Why have we signed half a team of nobodies might be a question somebody else might like to ask.



There is only Charlie Martin and Feka and Thackray of the newbies that are any good.