What an absolute load of crap ITD is. No questions from the fans and there must have been some following the defeat at Keighley. No mention of the following either.



The indiscipline at Keighley that affected the result.

The ban that Hedges will get and how they propose to fill his position.

The injury to Howden again and isn't it about time he is sorted once and for all.How are they going to fill his position.

No mention of Worrincy.



I don't blame it all on Carl because I think the questioner doesn't ask the right questions.However in this regard I think he is probably told before hand what to ask and what not to ask.



At least Carl states he is not happy about the attitude of the players but why is there a lack of enthusiasm after only one competitive game. For me I again raise the question about Thornton's methods and is it that the players are also not happy with him as a coach.