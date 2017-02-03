WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - In the Dugout

Re: In the Dugout

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:29 pm
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006
Posts: 16439
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
weighman wrote:
I am concerned about the 2nd part of the questions attributed to me on In the Dug out 3/2/17. http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/a ... -with-carl

I did ask about Cameron Scott ,but not the attitude of Hull players on dual reg.

I am not a Dual Reg fan , I have commented on here saying basically not all Hull players last season had the attitude of Feka & R Dean , I never have said any thing about Kirk Yeaman .

Have E Mailed Baz who states I didn't ask him the question in an EMail & he says he didn't E Mail Carl with the 2nd question .

I think I will have to re consider whether I ask any more questions.

Paul Margrave

Carry on asking ... perhaps someone picked it up from your view on the forum. I shouldn't worry.

Although questions asked should be questions posed. Not general views on here. I would be banned again if that was the case. :lol:
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: In the Dugout

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:41 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003
Posts: 6060
You are 100% correct S-O , Baz has informed me that the media team go through face book , forums etc & speak to Carl if fans have issues .
Not sure if fans names should be quoted in these circumstances , only when direct questions have been put to Baz who then forwards them to Carl. Just my opinion though .
COYD

Re: In the Dugout

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:56 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1194
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
weighman wrote:
You are 100% correct S-O , Baz has informed me that the media team go through face book , forums etc & speak to Carl if fans have issues .
Not sure if fans names should be quoted in these circumstances , only when direct questions have been put to Baz who then forwards them to Carl. Just my opinion though .
COYD


I agree that names should only be attributed to people who have asked questions directly although personally I have no objections to anyone quoting me about anything I write on here.

There seemed to be an edit in this week's In The Dugout. I suspect that the name of the person asking the question about the attitude of DR players was inadvertently chopped out, which made it look as though Weighman (Paul) had asked that question as his name was attached to the question before.

I'm sure it's a simple mix up. We all need to keep asking questions when we feel it's appropriate. It's a vital part of creating a good link between the club and the fans.

Re: In the Dugout

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:53 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003
Posts: 6060
With respect Double Movement , he used my name , the interviewer says another question from Paul. That is not true , picked up from my messages on the forum yes .

Re: In the Dugout

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 11:44 am
Moonlight
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005
Posts: 2547
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
Doubt if it's a mix up DM with respect to yourself. The way that they formed the alleged criticism by Weighman is not good. IMO it defeats the relationship between the Club and the fans, and also IMO could lead to poor old Baz having egg on his face by no actions of his own
There has to be trust that the In the Dugout section is not being edited to suit an agenda.

Re: In the Dugout

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 12:06 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003
Posts: 6060
I have no problem with Baz , who is trying to put my point over to Carl.

I hope this matter is sorted out , the person asking a question should state the correct source ! eg from posts from the fans forum .

Some good info does come out of in the dug out eg about mason Tonks & the previous week about changes in dual reg rules.

Any way that it is from me on the matter , honest, back to the Rugby .
COYD

Re: In the Dugout

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 12:38 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011
Posts: 1194
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
I've listened to the In The Dugout again...

You're clearly right, Paul's name was directly attributed to the question. I hadn't realised that first time around. Paul deserves a full apology. It was completely out of order.

I hope Carl puts the record straight in next week's edition.

I have another question for you to put to Carl please, Baz.

"After the friendly with Leeds Rhinos, the Leeds website was showing highlights of the game. Showing highlights of the games is the perfect way to get new and ex-supporters interested in the club again, and adds to our pleasure if we can see the best bits again. Could we not do the same as Leeds and show highlights of matches?"

"Could this also include away matches too?"

Thanks, Baz.
Users browsing this forum: Double Movement, Moonlight and 38 guests

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
