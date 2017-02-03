weighman wrote:
I am concerned about the 2nd part of the questions attributed to me on In the Dug out 3/2/17. http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/a ... -with-carl
I did ask about Cameron Scott ,but not the attitude of Hull players on dual reg.
I am not a Dual Reg fan , I have commented on here saying basically not all Hull players last season had the attitude of Feka & R Dean , I never have said any thing about Kirk Yeaman .
Have E Mailed Baz who states I didn't ask him the question in an EMail & he says he didn't E Mail Carl with the 2nd question .
I think I will have to re consider whether I ask any more questions.
Paul Margrave
Carry on asking ... perhaps someone picked it up from your view on the forum. I shouldn't worry.
Although questions asked should be questions posed. Not general views on here. I would be banned again if that was the case.