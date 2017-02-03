weighman wrote: You are 100% correct S-O , Baz has informed me that the media team go through face book , forums etc & speak to Carl if fans have issues .

Not sure if fans names should be quoted in these circumstances , only when direct questions have been put to Baz who then forwards them to Carl. Just my opinion though .

COYD

I agree that names should only be attributed to people who have asked questions directly although personally I have no objections to anyone quoting me about anything I write on here.There seemed to be an edit in this week's In The Dugout. I suspect that the name of the person asking the question about the attitude of DR players was inadvertently chopped out, which made it look as though Weighman (Paul) had asked that question as his name was attached to the question before.I'm sure it's a simple mix up. We all need to keep asking questions when we feel it's appropriate. It's a vital part of creating a good link between the club and the fans.