Baz, the question I asked about a pitch side interview before the game with Gary Thornton wasn't covered by Carl on his 3rd Feb In The Dugout.To make it a specific question, could you ask this: "To help improve the matchday experience for the fans, and to help bring the players and coaches closer to the fans, could we have a pitch side interview with Gary Thornton, or a member of the coaching staff, before each home game, probably 15 minutes before kick-off?".Thanks!