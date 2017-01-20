WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - In the Dugout

Re: In the Dugout

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:14 pm
Another Penalty
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 11, 2003 2:32 pm
Posts: 2345
Location: Living the dream in Doncaster
Thanks DM
Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty

Re: In the Dugout

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 5:20 am
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16431
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
    Baz ... can you ask Carl about the request for all the team to come across before games and acknowledge the fans.
    It never happened.

    So I assume it was rejected or forgotten.

    It's no big deal and although I realise that the players are focussing on the game, it would take ten seconds and be a nice touch.
    Or maybe all go to the centre spot, clap the crowd and take positions.

    It's the visible salute that is the point ... as in "Thanks for coming and this one's for you."
    "We are Dons players and not just trotting out for any old team."
    Cheers.
    War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

    Thank God I'm an atheist.

    Re: In the Dugout

    Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 6:27 pm
    Another Penalty
    Free-scoring winger
    Free-scoring winger

    Joined: Mon Aug 11, 2003 2:32 pm
    Posts: 2345
    Location: Living the dream in Doncaster
    S/O Carl did mention your question in the dugout, he stated that it was not an issue and that they would discuss this. There was a few players who made the effort to come towards the fans and clap.
    Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty

    Re: In the Dugout

    Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 6:43 pm
    weighman
    Silver RLFANS Member

    Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
    Posts: 6024
    To be fair to the players some did applaud the fans before the game . After the match by the time the presentation had finished most fans had left their seats , some were at the front & the players acknowledged the fans.

    Re: In the Dugout

    Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:07 pm
    Stand-Offish
    Gold RLFANS Member
    Gold RLFANS Member

    Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
    Posts: 16431
    Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
    Another Penalty wrote:
    S/O Carl did mention your question in the dugout, he stated that it was not an issue and that they would discuss this. There was a few players who made the effort to come towards the fans and clap.

    Cheers Baz ... I saw them, but they were just the left side players that were there anyway. The right side players never came.

    I mean, they don't have to do it, but it would mark Donny out as different from the herd.
    It also gives the side a psychological boost.
    War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

    Thank God I'm an atheist.

    Re: In the Dugout

    Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:40 pm
    Stand-Offish
    Gold RLFANS Member
    Gold RLFANS Member

    Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
    Posts: 16431
    Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
    weighman wrote:
    To be fair to the players some did applaud the fans before the game . After the match by the time the presentation had finished most fans had left their seats , some were at the front & the players acknowledged the fans.

    I was among them, at the front so I know.

    Got a feeling nothing will change, it's just missing a bonding chance if they don't.

    Anyway .... enough!
    War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

    Thank God I'm an atheist.

    Re: In the Dugout

    Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:05 pm
    Double Movement
    Free-scoring winger
    Free-scoring winger

    Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
    Posts: 1185
    Location: In the heart of Doncaster
    Quite a while ago I asked an In The Dugout question to suggest the subs benches were on our side of the field as I feel it would help build a better atmosphere. Carl said he'd look into it but I suspect the players and staff might prefer them to be on the far side of the pitch as nothing changed.

    There needs to be a better link between the players and the fans; little things like this (and S/O's suggestion) help.

    We need to be innovative. What about a pitch side interview with Gary Thornton (or member of the coaching staff) before the game starts?

    Re: In the Dugout

    Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 1:27 am
    Stand-Offish
    Gold RLFANS Member
    Gold RLFANS Member

    Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
    Posts: 16431
    Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
    Double Movement wrote:
    Quite a while ago I asked an In The Dugout question to suggest the subs benches were on our side of the field as I feel it would help build a better atmosphere. Carl said he'd look into it but I suspect the players and staff might prefer them to be on the far side of the pitch as nothing changed.

    There needs to be a better link between the players and the fans; little things like this (and S/O's suggestion) help.

    We need to be innovative. What about a pitch side interview with Gary Thornton (or member of the coaching staff) before the game starts?

    Good shout!

    For the umpteenth time ... not all fans can stop behind and meet/greet the players in the restaurant/bar.
    I am one of those ... I have a bus to catch.
    Yes I'd love to stop, but there lies divorce.
    I have another life with a non-rugby wife.
    I am out at noon and back home match days at 6 to 7. Anyway .. a long stretch.

    The only time I get to see the players is on the pitch. I wouldn't have a clue what they look like up close, some of them.

    That reminds me ... updating the squad pictures on the web site?
    I give up!
    War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

    Thank God I'm an atheist.

    Re: In the Dugout

    Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 6:24 pm
    Another Penalty
    Free-scoring winger
    Free-scoring winger

    Joined: Mon Aug 11, 2003 2:32 pm
    Posts: 2345
    Location: Living the dream in Doncaster
    The changes with the players photo's/profile are being sorted, the question about someone doing a 5 min chat before the game is a good shout. I will ask.
    Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty
