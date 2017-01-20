Double Movement wrote:
Quite a while ago I asked an In The Dugout question to suggest the subs benches were on our side of the field as I feel it would help build a better atmosphere. Carl said he'd look into it but I suspect the players and staff might prefer them to be on the far side of the pitch as nothing changed.
There needs to be a better link between the players and the fans; little things like this (and S/O's suggestion) help.
We need to be innovative. What about a pitch side interview with Gary Thornton (or member of the coaching staff) before the game starts?
Good shout!
For the umpteenth time ... not all fans can stop behind and meet/greet the players in the restaurant/bar.
I am one of those ... I have a bus to catch.
Yes I'd love to stop, but there lies divorce.
I have another life with a non-rugby wife.
I am out at noon and back home match days at 6 to 7. Anyway .. a long stretch.
The only time I get to see the players is on the pitch. I wouldn't have a clue what they look like up close, some of them.
That reminds me ... updating the squad pictures on the web site?
I give up!