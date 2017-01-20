Quite a while ago I asked an In The Dugout question to suggest the subs benches were on our side of the field as I feel it would help build a better atmosphere. Carl said he'd look into it but I suspect the players and staff might prefer them to be on the far side of the pitch as nothing changed.



There needs to be a better link between the players and the fans; little things like this (and S/O's suggestion) help.



We need to be innovative. What about a pitch side interview with Gary Thornton (or member of the coaching staff) before the game starts?