Baz ... can you ask Carl about the request for all the team to come across before games and acknowledge the fans.It never happened.So I assume it was rejected or forgotten.It's no big deal and although I realise that the players are focussing on the game, it would take ten seconds and be a nice touch.Or maybe all go to the centre spot, clap the crowd and take positions.It's the visible salute that is the point ... as in "Thanks for coming and this one's for you.""We are Dons players and not just trotting out for any old team."Cheers.