I have always thought that the team should run across and salute the fans before games, not just after.
Don't just go and line up for the kick-off, that is just so impersonal and no bond is created.
And just in case some jobsworth says that it is not allowed or there is no time. Tell them to go to hell and come out twenty seconds earlier.
Believe me it would reap dividends in team building and spectator involvement.
Little things like that MATTER ...nice touches MATTER.
Put it to Carl.
Can we try it?
If not, why not?