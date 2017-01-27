airliebird,runninglate! wrote:

What made him a dream team centre though?

It wasn't finesse or decisive defence or sublime handling



For me it was his physical attributes more than anything. He's an utter tank,with decent feet,reasonable speed,his strength paves the way for his offload game

He used these attributes V opposition centres and 2nd rows

From the wing with kelly and carlos inside-2 ball players- he will still be able to use all his strengths but often 1 on 1 v opposition wingers. What it aso does is take 15 to 20 tackles workload out of him in D meaning his fresher for attack. Aso a weapon in the air. Another area of his game utilised easier from the wing



In terms of Carlos in the centre. He looked top class in the centre before being moved. Reminds me massively of joel Moon

His a better kicking game, passing game and defensive read than Fonoua imo. But is no slouch in his offload ability as well(great for a winger) Very instinctive player with great feet. Those feet are gonna make space for Fonua many times and Fonua is gonna relish the space. No brainer for me. Especially with what they showed in that short spell on Sunday. Even more so when I factor in kelly inside them.