I think you're being more than harsh saying he's only good for a starting place in a "steady" or "struggling" team.

Yeaman didn't have the X-factor for years and was 'steady' amongst many other centres/wingers we've had but retained his place because he was steady and didn't make too many mistakes.

The last exciting centre we had (before MF) with the X factor was Crooks junior, just in a completely different way.

Out of the two on last seasons performances SM was way ahead of CT.



We won't find out if Michaels would do just as well if he doesn't get the same amount of opportunity in pre season.

I'm happy to go with Carlos if that's who we're going with and it's going well. Just don't want to lose an experienced centre that can offer us a lot.

it's all well and good having X factor in attack if in defence you're a bag of poop and MF quite frankly is an awful defender at times and moving him to the wing was the best move all round. Was surprised RAdford didn't switch him and SM last season tbh



We'll just have to see what happens, can only hope for more tries and if Kelly does manage to fire like we know he can we could be in for a shed load.

I'm certainly not worried about those saying we lack a prop, couple of big lads in there and some mobility/endurance to balance things.

Oh and no I@@@@@@s!