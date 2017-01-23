|
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10370
Dave K. wrote:
Totally agree, except I would say that Adonis is faster than Michaels, a couple of times Fonua went the full length, I don't think Michaels is quick enough to do that.
Not sure tbh. I would definitely fancy Michaels in a foot race. We've never really seen him with a chance to go 80 metres, but he always looks quick chasing back when teams have broken against us. The only real long range try I remember Fonua scoring last year was the intercept against Catalans, and even Richard Whiting would have fancied that one given the head start and the players chasing.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 3:08 pm
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4338
Think Michaels is quick over 20 yards but that's all IMO. You only have to look at curries try at Wembley he left him behind. Saying that he never let's us down tackles well and runs the ball out well
Mon Jan 23, 2017 3:23 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 746
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Not sure tbh. I would definitely fancy Michaels in a foot race. We've never really seen him with a chance to go 80 metres, but he always looks quick chasing back when teams have broken against us. The only real long range try I remember Fonua scoring last year was the intercept against Catalans, and even Richard Whiting would have fancied that one given the head start and the players chasing.
Like the try he scored at Wakefield a few years ago.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 4:01 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1279
hull2524 wrote:
Think Michaels is quick over 20 yards but that's all IMO. You only have to look at curries try at Wembley he left him behind. Saying that he never let's us down tackles well and runs the ball out well
Currie also left Jamie Shaul for dead.That said Currie is exceptionly fast for his size
Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:15 pm
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24140
Location: West Yorkshire
bonaire wrote:
Currie also left Jamie Shaul for dead.That said Currie is exceptionly fast for his size
Poor ball retention though. Shame that.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:41 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3449
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Fonua on the wing with micheals inside, offers us the solid tackling and security of SM and the wing play we saw of MF in the NRL.
micheals puts his body on the line like no other backline player does, he NEVER shirks and tackles well above his weight as well as being good in the air and running the ball out.
He can also pass better than most of the backline (Watch his Brisbane/Gold coast highights on YT) he can also interchange on any side of the field at wing or centre without any noticeable difference to his level of play.
Yup, he's not the quickest (I think he lost a little pace since his NRL days), he's not the most explosive but I'd have him in the first 13 all day long
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:48 pm
Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3894
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
Mrs Barista wrote:
Poor ball retention though. Shame that.
Naughty girl!!
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:11 pm
Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1701
Location: East stand!
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Not sure tbh. I would definitely fancy Michaels in a foot race. We've never really seen him with a chance to go 80 metres, but he always looks quick chasing back when teams have broken against us. The only real long range try I remember Fonua scoring last year was the intercept against Catalans, and even Richard Whiting would have fancied that one given the head start and the players chasing.
Fonua ain't slow. That try you mention. If you watch it escare chases so Fonua puts the gas on and leaves him in a 20 metre spell. Then wind's down. Only a few years ago in the nrl he dusted Barba
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:24 pm
Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1701
Location: East stand!
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Fonua on the wing with micheals inside, offers us the solid tackling and security of SM and the wing play we saw of MF in the NRL.
micheals puts his body on the line like no other backline player does, he NEVER shirks and tackles well above his weight as well as being good in the air and running the ball out.
He can also pass better than most of the backline (Watch his Brisbane/Gold coast highights on YT) he can also interchange on any side of the field at wing or centre without any noticeable difference to his level of play.
Yup, he's not the quickest (I think he lost a little pace since his NRL days), he's not the most explosive but I'd have him in the first 13 all day long
I dont wanna be harsh on michaels cos I like him... but. He's a 110%er. We all love a player like that. But that's for steady or struggling teams. Teams that want to win comps need X factor players and x factor plays. Kelly carlos and Mahe have that. Michaels would never have set the play away for that try yesterday. He'd of done what was asked and we'd of playet the ball on our 10. Instead because of mahes instinct and carlos's footwork hands and awareness kelly gets to put the ball down at the other end.
Michaels is steady as a rock. But can't just shoehorn him in the centre because of it when weve centre options already. The seasons long, and it's a squad game these days. So he'll play his part and play it well without doubt
Hull by all acounts been training a kelly carlos mahe combo. Based on yesterdays brief but electric and exciting peak I can't see anything other than that combo come wakey
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:46 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3449
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
I think you're being more than harsh saying he's only good for a starting place in a "steady" or "struggling" team.
Yeaman didn't have the X-factor for years and was 'steady' amongst many other centres/wingers we've had but retained his place because he was steady and didn't make too many mistakes.
The last exciting centre we had (before MF) with the X factor was Crooks junior, just in a completely different way.
Out of the two on last seasons performances SM was way ahead of CT.
We won't find out if Michaels would do just as well if he doesn't get the same amount of opportunity in pre season.
I'm happy to go with Carlos if that's who we're going with and it's going well. Just don't want to lose an experienced centre that can offer us a lot.
it's all well and good having X factor in attack if in defence you're a bag of poop and MF quite frankly is an awful defender at times and moving him to the wing was the best move all round. Was surprised RAdford didn't switch him and SM last season tbh
We'll just have to see what happens, can only hope for more tries and if Kelly does manage to fire like we know he can we could be in for a shed load.
I'm certainly not worried about those saying we lack a prop, couple of big lads in there and some mobility/endurance to balance things.
Oh and no I@@@@@@s!
