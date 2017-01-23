Dave K. wrote: Totally agree, except I would say that Adonis is faster than Michaels, a couple of times Fonua went the full length, I don't think Michaels is quick enough to do that.

Not sure tbh. I would definitely fancy Michaels in a foot race. We've never really seen him with a chance to go 80 metres, but he always looks quick chasing back when teams have broken against us. The only real long range try I remember Fonua scoring last year was the intercept against Catalans, and even Richard Whiting would have fancied that one given the head start and the players chasing.