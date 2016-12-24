R.B.A 100% League Network



Leigh were good in 2016 but they were nothing special. We should have buried them in the middle 8s game despite the fact we were in disarray. They were able to massively take advantage of the fact 3 out the 4 Super League sides in the middle 8s fell off the edge of a cliff. Fair play to them, they managed it and there is the real possibility that we will end up facing 1 or more shambolic Super League side come next August.

There are many corners to be turned before we get there but I'm pretty confident that (with one more prop) we will have enough to deal with at least 1 of the Super League sides we end up facing, especially given the hard season they likely will have had.

Don't laugh.



I think the key difference this year is that we have a cunning plan for the season, which is pretty much in place before the season starts. At least for 2017, we are clear on what our primary objective is, what we need to do to achieve it and how we need to go about it. Whether we achieve it, only time will tell. We can't take anything for granted.



After the debacle of last year and a pre season during which the squad looked woefully undercooked, unfit, beat up and rudderless, you have to have some confidence in the more focussed mindset and resolve we are now displaying. I also think the club is trying hard to avoid the media bullshit spin trap in favour of letting our future on-field performances do the talking.



I suspect Sheens will have minimum standards of performance and ability mapped out by position. I expect some of the current squad will fall by the wayside in this respect and be replaced by better as the season progresses.



We even have a bigger squad with more depth than last year to cover injuries.



robinrovers10 wrote: Yes, I have just had a look on previous posts and I have mixed forearm with smarts circus.

Apologies all round.

Still think Sanda terrorist needs to have some time out on here regards posting!!!!

Merry christmas

Apologies all round.



Still think Sanda terrorist needs to have some time out on here regards posting!!!!



Merry christmas



If you're going to criticise me, get my name right cock face, other than that, a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all posters right across RLFans.



Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm

Posts: 1011

Sandro II Terrorista wrote: If you're going to criticise me, get my name right cock face, other than that, a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all posters right across RLFans.

Halibut and scallops in a buerre noisette at Terrorist Towers.



Halibut and scallops in a buerre noisette at Terrorist Towers.

STB Goose. Halibut, Scallops. Are you a rich Avian tossypotty or have you been watching Nigella on catch up?



I've had a noisette today, but it came from a box of Thorntons.



