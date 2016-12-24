Leigh were good in 2016 but they were nothing special. We should have buried them in the middle 8s game despite the fact we were in disarray. They were able to massively take advantage of the fact 3 out the 4 Super League sides in the middle 8s fell off the edge of a cliff. Fair play to them, they managed it and there is the real possibility that we will end up facing 1 or more shambolic Super League side come next August.

There are many corners to be turned before we get there but I'm pretty confident that (with one more prop) we will have enough to deal with at least 1 of the Super League sides we end up facing, especially given the hard season they likely will have had.

I think that on paper our key players are the equal to their counterparts in any of the likely struggling Super League sides and we should have the advantage of not being smashed up all season. Intensity may be an issue but there is nothing we can do about that other than a good challenge cup run.