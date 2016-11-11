WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Squad

Post Fri Nov 11, 2016 2:23 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2572
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Just had a look and Toronto are putting together a really good squad.

Craig Hall
Liam Kay
James Laithwaite
Gary Wheeler
Rhys Jacks
Blake Wallace
Dan Fleming
Reece Dean
Andrew Dixon
Jonny Pownall
Jack Bussey
Bob Beswick
Greg Worthington
Ryan Burroughs
Toby Everett
Richard Whiting
Steve Crossley
Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e

That's just the signings so far!!
Re: 2017 Squad

Post Wed Nov 23, 2016 3:37 am
Zulu01
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 83
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
Jake Emmit

Fuifui MoiMoi

8 Leythers in total + 2 Leyther coaches

Want anymore
Re: 2017 Squad

Post Sun Dec 04, 2016 3:07 pm
Singing Warrior
Joined: Wed Oct 09, 2013 7:28 pm
Posts: 242
Location: Under the thumb
A warm welcome and a hope that it is a great success and leads to greater things in the future.

Re: 2017 Squad

Post Thu Dec 08, 2016 3:20 pm
Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:28 pm
Posts: 196
Razor
A warm welcome and a hope that it is a great success and leads to greater things in the future.

Be good to see whiting at fc ground again. H e will get a welcome from the fc fans because he is respected

Re: 2017 Squad

Post Mon Dec 12, 2016 1:55 pm
DGM
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1607
21 players now signed up for 2017 (including one Canadian and two Americans), with a number of Canadian/US players to be added once the try-outs are complete.

Potential 17 at the moment:

Reece Dean
Liam Kay
Greg Worthington
Craig Hall
Jonny Pownall
Gary Wheeler
Blake Wallace
Steve Crossley
Bob Beswick
Jake Emmitt
Richard Whiting
James Laithwaite
Andrew Dixon

Fuifui Moimoi
Jack Bussey
Dan Fleming
Rhys Jacks

Other: Ryan Burroughs, Toby Everett, Jerome Veve and Quentin Laulu-Tongaga'e.

Re: 2017 Squad

Post Tue Dec 20, 2016 8:41 am
DGM
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1607
Three trialists have been offered contracts with the Wolfpack for 2017:

Image

Nathan Campbell, 25, from Jamaica.

Joe Eichner, 25, USA.

Quinn Ngawati, 17, Canada.

Re: 2017 Squad

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:24 am
DGM
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1607
Updated 29-man Squad:

4 Canadians, 3 Americans and 1 Jamaican.

Craig Hall (England)
Liam Kay (England)
James Laithwaite (England)
Gary Wheeler (England)
Rhys Jacks (Canada)
Blake Wallace (Australia)
Dan Fleming (England)
Reece Dean (England)
Andrew Dixon (England)
Jonny Pownall (England)
Jack Bussey (England)
Bob Beswick (Ireland)
Greg Worthington (England)
Ryan Burroughs (USA)
Steve Crossley (England)
Richard Whiting (England)
Quentin Laulu-Tongaga'e (Samoa)
Jake Emmitt (Wales)
Fuifui Moimoi (Tonga)
Jermone Veve (USA)
Nathan Campbell (Jamaica)
Quinn Ngawati (Canada)
Joe Eichner (USA)
Toby Everett (England)
Shaun Pick (England)
Tom Dempsey (Canada)
Luke Menzies (England)
Adam Sidlow (England)
Chad Bain (Canada)

