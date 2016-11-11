Just had a look and Toronto are putting together a really good squad.
Craig Hall
Liam Kay
James Laithwaite
Gary Wheeler
Rhys Jacks
Blake Wallace
Dan Fleming
Reece Dean
Andrew Dixon
Jonny Pownall
Jack Bussey
Bob Beswick
Greg Worthington
Ryan Burroughs
Toby Everett
Richard Whiting
Steve Crossley
Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e
That's just the signings so far!!
Craig Hall
Liam Kay
James Laithwaite
Gary Wheeler
Rhys Jacks
Blake Wallace
Dan Fleming
Reece Dean
Andrew Dixon
Jonny Pownall
Jack Bussey
Bob Beswick
Greg Worthington
Ryan Burroughs
Toby Everett
Richard Whiting
Steve Crossley
Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e
That's just the signings so far!!