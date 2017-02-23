|
Superted wrote:
Absolutely NOT for me. Would just be an extension of our current inability to create space for our outside backs or attacking threat in the opposition 20.
Widdop is one of the Craig Bellamy specials - looks good in the Melbourne team when given a very specific job to do, with very little responsibility or decision making (e.g. Run these lines and pass to this bloke - don't do anything different).
He's been pretty woeful throughout his time at St George and they have been hammered for their lack of threat in attack for the past 2 years. He is 100% a manufactured half - only knows how to play the sweep around the back move and has nothing else - offers pretty much zero creativity, organisation and certainly doesn't 'lead a team around the park'.
His short kicking game is ok, and his defence is very good for a half - but that is a million miles away from what Leeds need.
He only wants to come to SL as he knows he'll struggle to get an NRL deal once his contract is up.
You might be right in a lot of what you say, but he's still miles better than anything else we currently have in that position and in all likeliehood there probably won't be any HB's of better quality available in 2018 (not that are prepared to come to SL anyway)
Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:53 am
William Eve wrote:
Widdop would be a good fit for Leeds.
It is to be hoped the treatment of Segeyaro doesn't play a role in putting Widdop off.
Just like it put Parcell off you mean?
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:54 am
William Eve wrote:
Widdop would be a good fit for Leeds.
It is to be hoped the treatment of Segeyaro doesn't play a role in putting Widdop off.
It'll only put Widdop off if he thinks he'll be able to renege on his contract should he feel homesick for Halifax.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:37 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
Just like it put Parcell off you mean?
When did Leeds sign Matt Parcell?
And what amount of bitching, moaning, transfer-fee demanding, legal threatening behaviour has transpired since Parcell was signed?
Get back to me when you've worked out the significance of all that Mr. I never forecast a Top 4 finish for Leeds in 2017... No, really.
Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:39 pm
loiner81 wrote:
It'll only put Widdop off if he thinks he'll be able to renege on his contract should he feel homesick for Halifax.
Thanks for that deep insight.
Regards,
Joel Moon (Homesick and pining for QLD).
Fri Feb 24, 2017 3:11 pm
William Eve wrote:
When did Leeds sign Matt Parcell?
And what amount of bitching, moaning, transfer-fee demanding, legal threatening behaviour has transpired since Parcell was signed?
You might want to check your dates if you think all that stuff came out AFTER we signed Parcell.
William Eve wrote:
Get back to me when you've worked out the significance of all that Mr. I never forecast a Top 4 finish for Leeds in 2017... No, really.
Never claimed I didn't predict a top 4 finish for Leeds. It had nothing to do with what I posted, just like it has nothing to do with the Segeyaro topic.
HTH Sad Little Troll
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
Fri Feb 24, 2017 3:43 pm
*** Strawman Alert ***
ThePrinter wrote:
You might want to check your dates if you think all that stuff came out AFTER we signed Parcell.
The only person who mentions that all that stuff came out AFTER we signed Parcell is YOU.
Feel free to knock down that strawman creation of yours.
ThePrinter wrote:
Never claimed I didn't predict a top 4 finish for Leeds. It had nothing to do with what I posted, just like it has nothing to do with the Segeyaro topic.
So why did you get your knickers in a twist over someone alluding to you needing to give your head a shake if you think Leeds will finish in the Top 4 then?
Was it because Tvoc outed your position?
ThePrinter wrote:
HTH Sad Little Troll
Predictable ad hominem response.
Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:21 pm
William Eve wrote:
*** Strawman Alert ***
The only person who mentions that all that stuff came out AFTER we signed Parcell is YOU.
Translation - "I've just checked the date Leeds first put up a transfer fee for Segeyaro and talked of legal action and it was well before Parcell signed. So to distract from that and my point about the Segeyaro 'treatment' putting off other Ausdies and just wheel out the word STRAW a lot"
William Eve wrote:
So why did you get your knickers in a twist over someone alluding to you needing to give your head a shake if you think Leeds will finish in the Top 4 then?.
Pointing out I didn't write what people were claiming isn't knickers in a twist.....just pointing out the bleeding obvious.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
