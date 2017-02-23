Superted wrote:

Absolutely NOT for me. Would just be an extension of our current inability to create space for our outside backs or attacking threat in the opposition 20.

Widdop is one of the Craig Bellamy specials - looks good in the Melbourne team when given a very specific job to do, with very little responsibility or decision making (e.g. Run these lines and pass to this bloke - don't do anything different).

He's been pretty woeful throughout his time at St George and they have been hammered for their lack of threat in attack for the past 2 years. He is 100% a manufactured half - only knows how to play the sweep around the back move and has nothing else - offers pretty much zero creativity, organisation and certainly doesn't 'lead a team around the park'.

His short kicking game is ok, and his defence is very good for a half - but that is a million miles away from what Leeds need.

He only wants to come to SL as he knows he'll struggle to get an NRL deal once his contract is up.