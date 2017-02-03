chapylad wrote: Whilst he might not be a SL star yet he does give us more options at half back.

If biscuit bones gets injured again and Sutcliffe and Burrow form the HB pairing.

Who covers at hooker?

Or are we considering playing Parcell for the full 80?

I also think that Lilley has more in his locker organising the team than Burrow or Sutcliffe does.

But that is my opinion.

Spot on, that sums up my thoughts. I'm far, far from convinced with going back to the old McGuire/Burrow combo after the best part of a decade anyway and their partnership back then was built around searing speed, support play and elusiveness, much of which has long since left (certainly in the case of McGuire). Plus they had Sinfield to manage the game, but not anymore so that will be squarely on their shoulders. Sutcliffe, we all hope will come good but is a big question mark going into the season. Then no back up for Parcell other than moving Burrow into 9 really.I thought Lilley made a decent fist of his debut season under very difficult circumstances. I would liked to have seen him with a more settled and more dominant team around him this year. On the flip side i'm sure the Bradford experience will be good for him with a quality ex half like Toovey in charge. I just think we don't have anywhere near the embarrassment of luxuries in the halfs to allow him to go for a season.