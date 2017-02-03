WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:22 am
Biff Tannen
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4830
Location: Hill Valley
chapylad wrote:
Whilst he might not be a SL star yet he does give us more options at half back.
If biscuit bones gets injured again and Sutcliffe and Burrow form the HB pairing.
Who covers at hooker?
Or are we considering playing Parcell for the full 80?
I also think that Lilley has more in his locker organising the team than Burrow or Sutcliffe does.
But that is my opinion.


Spot on, that sums up my thoughts. I'm far, far from convinced with going back to the old McGuire/Burrow combo after the best part of a decade anyway and their partnership back then was built around searing speed, support play and elusiveness, much of which has long since left (certainly in the case of McGuire). Plus they had Sinfield to manage the game, but not anymore so that will be squarely on their shoulders. Sutcliffe, we all hope will come good but is a big question mark going into the season. Then no back up for Parcell other than moving Burrow into 9 really.

I thought Lilley made a decent fist of his debut season under very difficult circumstances. I would liked to have seen him with a more settled and more dominant team around him this year. On the flip side i'm sure the Bradford experience will be good for him with a quality ex half like Toovey in charge. I just think we don't have anywhere near the embarrassment of luxuries in the halfs to allow him to go for a season.
Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:16 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 646
Luke Lewis rumoured to be coming to Leeds in a swap deal for Segeyaro. While he's a top player, is 2nd row the position we need?

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:47 pm
tad rhino
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19659
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
he's also too old and not interested in coming

Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:55 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7743
Location: SWMC Coach
Sounds perfect.
3 year deal, he'll get homesick after 3 games and we'll release him.
Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:17 am
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9393
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
The Lewis swap deal was an idea somebody came up with several weeks ago on one of Cronulla's fan forums.....some journalist is now trying to pass it off as rumour :LOL:
Re: Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:49 am
Biff Tannen
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4830
Location: Hill Valley
tad rhino wrote:
he's also too old and not interested in coming


You wouldn't take him? for me he offers far more than the likes of Delaney at this stage and we could probably get a good couple of years out of him, if he did fancy it.

Probably just a rumour as ever but i would take him over an 'undisclosed fee and ground breaking club partnership' any day of the week :)
