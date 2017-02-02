Taken from the Rhinos Website:





Half back Jordan Lilley, hooker Sam Hallas, back row Josh Jordan-Roberts and prop Mikolaj Oledzki will team up with the Bulls today and will be in contention for a place in their squad to face Hull KR on Sunday.



Leeds Rhinos CEO Gary Hetherington said: “We have a dual-registration agreement with Featherstone Rovers which works extremely well.



“That is unaltered, however we are looking to support Bradford Bulls where we can, both through their rugby department and off the field as well.



“To that end, four players will be going on a month’s loan, initially, to bolster the Bradford Bulls first team squad. That is effective immediately.

“The arrangement also suits us as it will provide valuable experience for four of our most promising young players at the start of the season when Brian McDermott has a full squad of players to choose from.”



Bulls co-owner, Andrew Chalmers said: “We are really pleased to announce a close collaboration with Leeds Rhinos that has enabled us to bring in some players with Super League experience. I’d like to thank Gary Hetherington for the help he has given us and we will look to continue to develop this relationship for the benefit of all the stakeholders.