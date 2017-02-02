WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk/Rumours v1

Re: Lilley

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 9:32 am
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 10:15 am
Bet Fev are well pleased at that. So much for duel reg. They get get Aston as shut me up whilst the better player goes to their rivals.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 10:19 am
loiner81 wrote:
As long as we have an option to recall him, it sounds like a great idea.


Lilley, Oledzki and Hallas to Bradford on loan, no recall clauses by sound of it due to being season.

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:14 am
Frosties. wrote:
Lilley, Oledzki and Hallas to Bradford on loan, no recall clauses by sound of it due to being season.


That doesn't sound likely at all. There's no way we'd let Lilley go for the whole year after last season, surely?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:19 am
For me, this is a poor decision with regard to Jordan. He would be in my 17 every week, he would make a greater impact even if he started on the bench. I can understand the other 2 as I don't think they would get much game time each week. But Jordan is different, he proved last year that he was a star in what was a very poor season. His kicking game is very good and helped us thorough the rough times last year. If he's not around and we have the injuries we had at the start of last season again, we'll be short in the halves, and have no cover at hooker.

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:25 am
Taken from the Rhinos Website:


Half back Jordan Lilley, hooker Sam Hallas, back row Josh Jordan-Roberts and prop Mikolaj Oledzki will team up with the Bulls today and will be in contention for a place in their squad to face Hull KR on Sunday.

Leeds Rhinos CEO Gary Hetherington said: “We have a dual-registration agreement with Featherstone Rovers which works extremely well.

“That is unaltered, however we are looking to support Bradford Bulls where we can, both through their rugby department and off the field as well.

“To that end, four players will be going on a month’s loan, initially, to bolster the Bradford Bulls first team squad. That is effective immediately.
“The arrangement also suits us as it will provide valuable experience for four of our most promising young players at the start of the season when Brian McDermott has a full squad of players to choose from.”

Bulls co-owner, Andrew Chalmers said: “We are really pleased to announce a close collaboration with Leeds Rhinos that has enabled us to bring in some players with Super League experience. I’d like to thank Gary Hetherington for the help he has given us and we will look to continue to develop this relationship for the benefit of all the stakeholders.

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 1:03 pm
deanos rhinos wrote:
But Jordan is different, he proved last year that he was a star


Have a word with Jeremy Corbyn. He could do with a spin doctor.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 1:38 pm
Oh, sorry, I just thought with him being awarded the Rhinos Shooting Star award for 2106, would allow him to be called one.

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 1:53 pm
Apologies. Pipping Josh Walters & Ash Golding for that prestigious award sure makes you a SL star.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:51 am
Whilst he might not be a SL star yet he does give us more options at half back.
If biscuit bones gets injured again and Sutcliffe and Burrow form the HB pairing.
Who covers at hooker?
Or are we considering playing Parcell for the full 80?
I also think that Lilley has more in his locker organising the team than Burrow or Sutcliffe does.
But that is my opinion.
