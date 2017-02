rollin thunder wrote: I rate Golding very highly, work in progress, but let's see were he is in a year or twos time. Next year could be a blinder for him, got the one shirt see what he can do, and everyone should not get on his back if he inevitably makes some errors.

I watched the Leeds vs New Zealand game from 2015 and I had forgotten just how good Golding, Lilley and Robbie Ward were. All of them looked a class above against a strong New Zealand team so the potential is clearly there, it was also a game where Sinfield and Peacock were absent so they have shown the ability to perform without those two leading (which is more than can be said for some more senior members of the squad). Hopefully 2017 will be a more settled year which will give the younger players chance to start stringing some good performances together without any pressure of being in the middle 8s.